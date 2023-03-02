Giannis Antetokounmpo investing in Major League Soccer franchise in Nashville

"Soccer is a global sport, and our newest owners once again reinforce our club's commitment to being a global team," principal owner John Ingram said in a statement. "Filip and Giannis are not just amazing athletes — they are ambassadors for their respective sports, role models for millions and advocates in their hometowns and worldwide. We share a common belief that our teams not only play to the highest standards, but also lift up their communities and help those who need it most."
"My dad used to be soccer player, I loved soccer," Antetokounmpo said during the 2021 playoffs. "I wanted to play soccer, I didn't want to play basketball growing up. I was just trying to have fun."
"I know he'll be so proud of us today, that this is happening," Thanasis told ESPN over a Zoom call, referring to his father. "It's not just the investment part of it. There's a part of it that's a legacy, that for us, it's for generations to come that we're part of this."
Edens is also co-owner of Aston Villa of the English Premier League, and Attanasio recently became the second-largest stakeholder in the Norwich City soccer club of the English Football Championship League.
Comments / 0