Erie Times News

Erie police say altercation after traffic crash led to shooting of man off West 12th St.

By Tim Hahn, Erie Times-News,

4 days ago
A shooting in west Erie on Monday afternoon that seriously injured a 58-year-old man reportedly stemmed from an automobile accident on Interstate 79 involving an unlicensed driver who fled, but was followed by the other driver, according to information outlined in a criminal complaint filed late Wednesday.

When the two motorists eventually met face-to-face, on a side street close to I-79's West 12th Street interchange, the unlicensed motorist admitted to pulling a handgun and shooting the driver who followed him, detectives wrote in the complaint.

The accused shooter, identified by Erie police as 27-year-old Alexander J. Peyton, of Erie, was in Erie police custody on Thursday morning awaiting arraignment on charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, robbery, accidents involving damage to vehicle or property and driving without a license.

Detectives accuse Peyton of shooting the 58-year-old man, whom police did not identify, in the face during a confrontation on Monday at about 2:15 p.m. in the 1100 block of Garfield Avenue, which runs between West 11th and West 12th streets between Lincoln Avenue and the GetGo gas station.

Investigators said the 58-year-old man, who was shot in the face, called 911 to report the shooting. He was rushed from the scene to UPMC Hamot, where he underwent surgeries and remains hospitalized, according to police.

Detectives are still awaiting the opportunity to speak to the man at length about the incident, Erie police Deputy Chief Rick Lorah said Thursday morning.

The man was found alone in his car, which was stopped facing north on Garfield Avenue, when emergency responders arrived on the scene, according to police.

Police said after the shooting that investigators planned to search the area for security cameras and review surveillance video from them in an effort to determine the victim's movements before the shooting.

"At any given time 12 different detectives were all working together, searching for and watching video," Lorah said.

Tracking down a suspect vehicle

From video collected from a number of homes and businesses, investigators were able to track a dark-colored Jeep Patriot suspected of being involved in the incident to a residence in the 900 block of Cascade Street, according to Lorah and information in the complaint. A search warrant was served on the residence on Wednesday and firearms were recovered, according to investigators.

Peyton was taken into custody from the residence on Wednesday night, according to Erie police arrest records. Detectives wrote that Peyton told them during an interview that he had been driving north on I-79 south of West 12th Street when he got into an accident with another vehicle. He said he fled the area after the accident because he didn't have a license, and the other vehicle began following him, according to information in the complaint.

Peyton said the other vehicle continued to follow him until he stopped on Garfield Avenue. He said he got out of his vehicle and confronted the other driver, who was still seated in his vehicle, according to information in the complaint.

Detectives wrote that Peyton stated there was a brief altercation between the two before he drew a handgun from his holster and shot the man before returning to his Jeep and fleeing.

The man who was shot was not armed, and he was sitting in his vehicle with his seatbelt on when emergency responders arrived at the shooting scene Monday afternoon, Lorah said Thursday.

"I think it was a good effort between all the different units in the Criminal Investigation Division to bring this investigation to a conclusion," Lorah said.

Shooting that wounded 2 still under investigation

Erie police detectives continued their search on Thursday for a suspect or suspects in a shooting on Tuesday night that wounded two people at a westside residence.

That shooting was reported on Tuesday at about 10:15 p.m. in the 1600 block of Plum Street. According to Lorah, officers were called to the residence to investigate a reported shooting and found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right hip and a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.

Both were taken to UPMC Hamot and were released after treatment, Lorah said.

The two men told police they were sitting in a first-floor bedroom playing video games when they heard gunshots and felt something hit them, Lorah said. Officers who responded to the shooting found shell casings outside of a window of the bedroom, he said.

Detectives are continuing to search for surveillance video in the area of the shooting as part of the ongoing investigation, Lorah said.

Contact Tim Hahn at thahn@timesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNhahn.

Comments / 0
Add a Comment
