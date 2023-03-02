‘Perfect Match’ Fans Are Worried About Francesca Farago: ‘What Is Wrong With Her’

Over the years, Netflix has put out quite a few dating reality TV shows. These days, it’s Perfect Match that’s cultivating a pretty passionate fan base. Though the show just premiered a few weeks ago on Valentine’s Day, fans are already clamoring for season 2. There’s been tons of social media discourse about the show, and Francesca Farago is often at the center of it. The influencer certainly made waves during her time on the show. However, some fans are questioning if something is wrong with Farago.

Francesca Farago | Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Francesca Farago has starred in multiple dating shows

Farago may be new to some fans, but others likely recognize her face. Prior to starring in Perfect Match , Farago starred in another popular reality show. She was also on Too Hot To Handle and (coincidentally) was given the villain label on that show as well. Love Is Blind fans may also find that Farago looks familiar as she made an appearance on Love Is Blind: After the Altar as Damien Powers’ date. In addition to being a reality TV star, Farago is also a model and an influencer. To date, she has 5.9 million Instagram followers and is able to make quite a bit of money through brand deals. She has also used her influence to start her own swimsuit brand, Farago the Label.

Some ‘Perfect Match’ fans are seriously questioning the reality TV star’s attitude

While some Perfect Match viewers are Farago’s fans, others aren’t shy about critiquing the business owner. In fact, some users on Reddit seem to think that her attitude and behavior suggest that there’s something amiss about her. “What is wrong with her, seriously?” one person wrote. “This girl is so bitter … It’s crazy because I liked her before this show.” Another person implied that the reality TV star had a superiority complex. “I truly think the key to her cold little heart is telling her that she is superior to other women,” they penned.

Other users quickly began speculating about Farago’s past, even saying that she was “severely damaged.” They also gave the model an intense dressing down. “Francesca is extremely narcissistic in that she NEEDS to have all the attention of all the guys and girls at all times,” they stated. “She wants to be worshipped.” Another user quickly agreed with the previous statement. “Yea, I sensed this too,” they explained. “She’s always worried about what people in the house are saying about her, for example. There’s this definitely [sic] a deep insecurity there. I hope she heals from it.”

What does Farago think about being labeled the villain?

Of course, speculations about Farago’s past are just that…speculation. And while some Perfect Match fans may have been put off by her behavior, she stands by it. While speaking to Showbiz Cheat Sheet , Farago revealed that she had no qualms about being labeled the villain and that she remained true to herself throughout her time on the show.

“I was myself, and I feel like maybe people were afraid to be themselves because of any backlash, and I’m not afraid of backlash,” Farago explained. “So, I feel like I took on that role nicely and easily, and it is what it is. I did what I had to do to excel in the competitions and to meet who I wanted to meet, so, no regrets.”