Read These 17 Books Before Their TV Or Film Adaptations Come Out

In post-apocalyptic Earth, humanity lives in a massive and mysterious silo underground, following a strict code of conduct thought to ensure their safety. But the rules and secrets of the silo might be just as toxic as the atmosphere they are hiding from.
Howey is a major self-publishing success story. He uploaded his original short story, Wool, through the Kindle Direct Publishing platform and counted himself lucky when it got 1,000 downloads in a month. Now, the Silo series spans several books, a graphic novel, and soon, a series on Apple TV+. You can read the complete series in one volume in Wool - Omnibus Edition.
Dune 's Rebecca Ferguson stars in her second big sci-fi adaptation, this time alongside Tim Robbins, Rashida Jones, David Oyelowo, and Common. Karwai Tang / WireImage, Broad Reach Publishing
