Open in App
BuzzFeed

23 Aspects Of American Life That People Think Europe Really Needs To Adopt

By Alice Lahoda,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUDjz_0l5MsdHP00

From universal healthcare to high speed rails, there are many ways Europe is more advanced than the US. But that's not always the case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHR6T_0l5MsdHP00
Constantine Johnny / Getty Images

Recently, on the Ask An American subreddit, u/LordSoftCream asked, " Is there anything you think Europe could learn from the US? What? "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuUR3_0l5MsdHP00

"It could be political, socially, militarily, etc. Personally, I think they could learn from the grid system we use in most major US cities."

Nurphoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

1. "The US is one of the most accessible nations because of the Americans with Disabilities Act. When I went abroad, I was shocked by how impossible it would be to get around with a disability."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BDZ4Q_0l5MsdHP00

StarksFTW

"Every time I go to Paris, I wonder how the hell people with disabilities get around. All the buildings are old as shit and have steep steps and sharp edges."

DeadSharkEyes

"They don’t get around. Especially in Paris, it’s rare for me to see someone in a wheelchair, on crutches, etc. I always wondered why, and it’s probably because they don’t go out much in the first place...because it’s too difficult!"

KazahanaPikachu

Trevor Williams / Getty Images

2. "Europeans could stand to learn that air conditioning won’t kill you, especially in the summer."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wmtwj_0l5MsdHP00

Bear_necessities96

"I get that most of the time they don’t need AC, but one place that absolutely needs it is the Tube in London. It's hot as hell on those damn trains!"

TrillyMike

Witthaya Prasongsin / Getty Images

3. "How to make BBQ. I don't mean grilling — I mean proper BBQ with sides."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbF9Y_0l5MsdHP00

NotHisRealName

"Add Tex-Mex to the list. They’d benefit immensely from some good ass Tex-Mex."

SheenPSU

Joel Villanueva / Getty Images

4. "How to be okay with people doing things differently. I’ve worked with Europeans for years, and while they’re generally nice folks, they could use a better understanding that the way they know isn’t necessarily THE way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHfJe_0l5MsdHP00

MrLongWalk

Biwa Studio / Getty Images

5. "Thinking outside of the box. I work for an American company that collaborates with a European one. They are completely unwilling to even challenge conventional wisdom on a topic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTojs_0l5MsdHP00

Chimney-Imp

Miragec / Getty Images

6. "I'd say they could learn to air their dirty laundry better. There always seems to be a simmering problem that they just don't talk about unless they get drunk. Maybe they need to get drunk more often."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u1kkm_0l5MsdHP00

OhThrowed

"My man, if we were any more drunk, we'd all be dead."

FellafromPrague

We Are / Getty Images

7. "Free water at restaurants."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt6sa_0l5MsdHP00

JadeDansk

"And free soda refills!"

MiketheTzar

Burke / Getty Images

8. "Ice! When I return from northern Europe to the US, the first thing I get at the airport is a gigantic cup of ice water."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z4R6G_0l5MsdHP00

devilbunny

Brian Hagiwara / Getty Images

9. "Not smoking everywhere. I don’t understand how smoking is still so mainstream in Europe. They're sucking on cancer sticks everywhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zDpNp_0l5MsdHP00

Southern_Name_9119

Jackyenjoyphotography / Getty Images

10. "Being friendly to strangers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxaE9_0l5MsdHP00

JMe-L

"Brit here, now living in the US. I was just chatting to a lovely stranger on the train and discussing how much more friendly people are here."

LilithXCX

Momo Productions / Getty Images

11. "Ditch the aristocracy. It's outdated."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1suElG_0l5MsdHP00

Tangled-Lights

Nick Brundle Photography / Getty Images

12. "There seems to be more pressure to conform and not stand out as much. The US accepts individualism so much more."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U6X09_0l5MsdHP00

Tori1987

"I have recently befriended a French woman who moved to my city. Taking her out with my friends for Halloween was a real trip. She was SO STRESSED about being in a costume in public. She wouldn't take public transit by herself, wore a big coat to cover up what she was wearing while outside, and talked a bunch about not wanting her doorman to see her dressed up. The real kicker is that her costume was just a '60s hippie dress. Like, she could have worn it any day of the week, and nobody would have batted an eyelash."

liberated-dremora

Digital Vision. / Getty Images

13. "European countries should actually call out their own racism instead of excusing it as part of their European culture. When I bring up racism in Norway (where I lived), I get a bunch of angry Norwegians yelling me because they don't think their racism counts as racism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m346f_0l5MsdHP00

Sturmgeschut

Luvlimage / Getty Images

14. "The US has much better toilets and showers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQI8G_0l5MsdHP00

austinrebel

"And charging money to use a public bathroom is an inhuman, undignified concept."

sjogerst

Aitor Diago / Getty Images

15. "I'm European, and I think Americans have a degree of economic awareness that Europeans lack. Americans are generally pretty aware of economic policy problems and inflation, but I barely seen any Europeans talk about the rampant money creation by the Central European Bank that's making prices spike over here."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21gFDY_0l5MsdHP00

SageManeja

Javier Ghersi / Getty Images

16. "For the love of all things good, establish a paper version of a 'one' Euro. The amount of coins I ended up carrying over there was obnoxious. Y’all walk around with pockets jingling full of high value coins — NO WONDER there are hella pickpockets hanging about."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LEI65_0l5MsdHP00

briibeezieee

Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

17. "Unlimited mobile internet. In Germany, it's a rarity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VQDW3_0l5MsdHP00

TheCoolestUsername00

Pm Images / Getty Images

18. "Stop trying to act like experts about the US. They don't understand the nuances of American life and politics because they have the mindset of a person from a country with a much different history, culture, and dialect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iszbJ_0l5MsdHP00

BMXTKD

Andrey Denisyuk / Getty Images

19. "TAMPONS!!! European tampons don't come with applicators, so I had to basically finger myself to insert, and it was falling out half the time. If they're concerned about the environment, there are recycled cardboard applicators."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MUFFU_0l5MsdHP00

"That was so miserable for me studying abroad."

briibeezieee

Isabel Pavia / Getty Images

20. "Better preservation of nature (see: our national parks)."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XMHK7_0l5MsdHP00

TheManWhoWasNotShort

Matt Anderson Photography / Getty Images

21. "Put screens on the windows! Many apartments and houses don't have AC, so you have to open the windows. The bugs get EVERYWHERE!! Why is such a simple thing like window screens not a standard thing in Europe??"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P9oxl_0l5MsdHP00

thesk1geek

Felipe Dupouy / Getty Images

22. "Free bread or other sides. I usually find out after eating that the basket of bread or olives was an extra charge in Europe."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oCYGu_0l5MsdHP00

dekdekwho

Priscila Zambotto / Getty Images

23. "Cannabis legalization!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTIW9_0l5MsdHP00

Catlover790

Olena Ruban / Getty Images

H/T r/AskAnAmerican

Some replies have been edited for length and clarity.

What else in the US could Europe learn from? Let us know in the comments! 🇺🇸👇

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy