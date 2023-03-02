23 Aspects Of American Life That People Think Europe Really Needs To Adopt

— StarksFTW

"Every time I go to Paris, I wonder how the hell people with disabilities get around. All the buildings are old as shit and have steep steps and sharp edges."

— DeadSharkEyes

"They don’t get around. Especially in Paris, it’s rare for me to see someone in a wheelchair, on crutches, etc. I always wondered why, and it’s probably because they don’t go out much in the first place...because it’s too difficult!"

— KazahanaPikachu