Open in App
Hanceville, AL
See more from this location?
The Cullman Tribune

Shift-based scheduling offered by WSCC EMS program for Paramedic training

By Gail Crutchfield, WSCC,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uM7kH_0l5MscOg00

HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The Wallace State Emergency Medical Services (EMS) program has implemented new schedules that allow emergency medical technicians who are seeking to become paramedics the convenience of fitting those classes around their work schedule.

In most cases, EMTs are working 24/48 shifts, where they are on duty for 24 hours and off 48 hours. To accommodate their schedules, the Wallace State EMS program has implemented shift-based scheduling for its Paramedic program.

“We have a lot of people working for fire departments or ambulance service workers who work 24 hours shifts – on one day and off two,” said Gregory Lawrence, chair of the Wallace State EMS program. To fit classes into their schedules, they would sometimes have to take personal time off, swap shifts or come during their work hours if allowed by their employer.

“We’ve tried to make it more user friendly,” Lawrence said of the new schedule.

On the shift-based schedule, paramedic students come to classes for six hours two days a week for the three-semester program to complete their paramedic courses.

Lawrence said the response has been positive so far. They doubled the number of students in their paramedic program during this first run of the new schedule. The paramedic program starts students each summer semester and they continue classes through the spring semester.

The shift-based schedules will be on a rotation between the usual A, B and C shifts most fire departments and ambulances services use. The new schedule starting this summer will be on a B shift rotation, to accommodate A and C shifts.

Lawrence said he knows from personal experience how difficult it can be for EMTs to fit college courses into their schedule.

“I worked a 24-hour shift when I was in paramedic school and had to get two part-time jobs,” he said. “It’s tough. I was rarely at home.”

The program is currently taking Paramedic applications for the Summer 2023 semester. Visit www.wallacestate.edu/EMS for more information or contact Lawrence at 256.352.8335 or gregory.lawrence@wallacestate.edu . Priority registration for summer and fall semesters will begin April 3, with registration for all students on April 6. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18.

For more information, visit www.wallacestate.edu , call 256.352.8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Hanceville, AL newsLocal Hanceville, AL
Simulations help Wallace State Health Science students experience working as a team
Hanceville, AL23 hours ago
‘It’s been an honor’
Hanceville, AL1 day ago
Career fairs March 7 and March 9 at Wallace State
Hanceville, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City Sanitation announces green waste material service change
Cullman, AL38 minutes ago
Cullman EC awarded $4.58M Broadband Accessibility Fund grant
Cullman, AL44 minutes ago
‘It was very emotional’
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Wallace State announces upcoming production of ‘The Robber Bridegroom’
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
The Link awarded portion of $1.5M grant
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Native azalea and wildflower sale coming
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Pet of the Week: Miss Beans
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Files from yesteryear: 1957
Hanceville, AL2 days ago
Obituary: David Edgar Styles
Cullman, AL19 hours ago
Cullman’s Creel named to Abilene Christian University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s Honor Roll
Abilene, TX1 day ago
Cullman earns Tree City USA Growth Award
Cullman, AL6 days ago
New artwork donated to St. Bernard
Cullman, AL6 days ago
Obituary: Leslie E. Blaylock
Haleyville, AL14 hours ago
Arrests and Incidents reported March 3, 2023
Cullman, AL3 days ago
Gudger champions economic growth
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Obituary: S. Wayne Fuller, 72
Cullman, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Edith Rena McNutt
Haleyville, AL1 day ago
Obituary: Elwood Allen Rogers
Cullman, AL4 days ago
Obituary: Curtis Ray Nix
Haleyville, AL3 days ago
Obituary: E. L. Ragsdale
Logan, AL14 hours ago
Obituary: Brandon Lee Veal
Cullman, AL14 hours ago
Obituary: JoAnn Townsend Fortenberry
Double Springs, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy