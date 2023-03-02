Open in App
Norman, OK
Sooners offer 2024 offensive lineman Gage Ginther

By John Williams,

5 days ago
After landing Colorado prospects in each of the last two cycles with Gavin Sawchuk and Joshua Bates, the Oklahoma Sooners are heading back to the Rocky Mountains.

This time it’s to offer 2024 three-star offensive lineman Gage Ginther. Ginther, who plays left tackle for Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins, Co., is the No. 3 prospect in the state according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He’s a player that could see his stock rise considerably over the next year. Ginther is a physical player at the point of attack. He displays a fantastic punch at the snap, disrupting pass rushers off the line of scrimmage. Ginther moves well, getting to the second level with ease, and does a great job eliminating linebackers and defensive backs.

Though only a three-star prospect at the moment, he’s garnered a lot of attention from top Power Five programs in the Big 10, Pac 12, and Big 12. Wisconsin, USC, Penn State, and Oregon are just a few of the teams on his offer sheet that will continue to grow over the next year.

Gage Ginther’s Recruiting Profile

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 3 — — 54

247Sports 3 6 75

247 Composite 3 774 3 43 (IOL)

On3 Recruiting 3 — 7 98

On3 Consensus 3 774 4 68 (OT)

Vitals

Hometown Fort Collins, Co.

Projected Position OL

Height 6-6

Weight 270 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • California
  • Colorado State
  • Indiana
  • Kansas
  • Missouri
  • Oklahoma State
  • Oregon State
  • UCLA
  • Vanderbilt

