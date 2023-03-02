NFL Free Agent Linebacker Jordan Poyer Slams States That ‘Take Half My Money’

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer enters free agency this offseason as his four-year, $13 million contract which was followed by a $19.5 million two-year extension has expired. There are plenty of factors that play into the decisions athletes make as a free agent.And Poyer made one of those factors regarding state taxes pretty clear on a recent podcast appearance .

“I would love to go to a state that doesn’t take half my money,” Poyer said. “It’s crazy to me how taxes work. Some people will say, ‘You’re already making X amount of money.’ Taxes play a big part in all of our lives.”

It’s no secret that NFL players are paid handsomely. But it’s also no secret the state of New York where the Bills reside has one of the highest income taxes. When news breaks of a player signing a new lucrative contract, it’s hard to sympathetic. But Poyer’s current contract puts him in the $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 annual tax bracket, meaning he’s paying over $5,000,000 in taxes.

Only 10 U.S. states have no income tax, which only includes eight NFL franchises. So if Poyer does want to avoid those pesky taxes moving forward, he may want to consider the Miami Dolphins , Jacksonville Jaguars , Tampa Bay Buccaneers , Tennessee Titans , Houston Texans , Dallas Cowboys , Seattle Seahawks , or the Las Vegas Raiders as his next destination.

“If it wasn’t Buffalo, it’d be nice to be warm,” Poyer said. “It would be nice to see the sun, maybe, every week or so. Every other week at least.”

Thankfully for Poyer, most of the tax-free destinations are also warm-weather ones. But ultimately, he’s a former First-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler who will have an impact wherever he lands.

“I know how to play this game. I know how to prepare for this game,” he said. “This offseason already has started off great, getting my body right. I feel really good right now. Not really sure what to expect. I do know I’m a ball player, so whatever team does get J-Po, I believe they’re going to be better.”

The post NFL Free Agent Linebacker Jordan Poyer Slams States That ‘Take Half My Money’ appeared first on Outsider .