Philadelphia, PA
Eagles’ AJ Brown Blasts Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster as Super Bowl Beef Continues

By Daniel Morrison,

4 days ago
Gregory Shamus / Staff PhotoG/Getty

The Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles was an exciting one until the final two minutes or so. That’s when a controversial penalty allowed the Chiefs to run out the clock before taking the lead and winning. It was that penalty that led to a beef between AJ Brown and JuJu Smitch-Schuster.

On Valentine’s Day, Smitch-Schuster posted a fake valentine to James Bradberry, who committed the penalty. Brown didn’t take kindly to that and ripped the Chiefs’ wide receiver over his trolling.

“First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it,” Brown tweeted “This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1 year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like your like that or ever was. But congratulations again!”

In turn, JuJu Smith-Schuster appeared in a video, mocking AJ Brown and the Eagles. You can watch that video, here.

Now, AJ Brown has once again taken to Twitter, where he attacked JuJu Smith-Schuster, saying he needs to find someone else to mess with.

“@TeamJuJu you really need to find you somebody else to play with,” Brown tweeted. “Don’t let that ring get you beat tf up. Because I’m with all the dumb Shii. I’m not gone speak on it no more.”

Even though Brown has since deleted the tweet, there are surviving screenshots of it. If and how Smith-Schuster responds remains to be seen.

JuJu Smith-Schuster Learned He Earned $1 Million on Live TV

NFL contracts are often filled with incentives. That was true for JuJu Smith-Schuster this season. One of those was that he plays in more than 50% of the team’s offensive snaps in the Super Bowl. He did that, triggering the incentive worth $1 million.

Funnily enough, he didn’t realize this and found out about it on live TV, leading to an incredible reaction that you can see, here:

Most people, other than Eagles fans and A.J. Brown, have to be happy for JuJu Smith-Schuster after seeing that.

