USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Breaking down the Steelers picks in new Draft Wire mock draft

By Curt Popejoy,

4 days ago
The NFL Scouting Combine is upon us and our friends over at Draft Wire have a brand new three-round mock draft out they have made some big changes for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Let’s take a look at the picks and see what we think.

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Analysis

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

First off, we love the pick of Keion White. He’s one of those rare talents who can fit at multiple positions in the Steelers 3-4 and really add punch to the pass rush. His length and athleticism are rare and is a fast riser.

The one move here that will get Steelers fans worked up is waiting until the third round to draft an offensive tackle. Carter Warren is a good player but it’s hard to see him starting as a rookie. This move would indicate Pittsburgh made a move in free agency to fill their need at left tackle.

Overall, this draft brings impact players. Siaki Ika is a huge road grader of a nose tackle and Deote Banks would be a nice replacement if the team loses Cameron Sutton.

Is there anything I would change? Maybe give the Steelers offensive tackle Cody Mauch or Darnell Wright with their first pick in the second round and opt for Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams in the third instead.

