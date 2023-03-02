Plant City Voting Ballots In The Mail

TFP File Photo

PLANT CITY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Craig Latimer will be conducting the upcoming 2023 Plant City Municipal Election. Here’s what voters need to know about this election.

ON THE BALLOT

There will be one race on the ballot. Candidates Jeremy Griner and Michael S.

Sparkman are running for City Commissioner, Group 4.

WHO VOTES IN THIS ELECTION

Only registered voters who live in the City of Plant City are eligible to vote in this election, The deadline to register, if not already registered, is March 6. Address updates within the state can be made any time.

THREE WAYS TO VOTE

Voters have three options for voting – Vote By Mail, Early Voting or Election Day voting.

Vote By Mail: All Vote By Mail ballot requests expired in December 2022.

Voters have until March 25 to request a mail ballot for the Plant City election. So far, 1,038 Plant City voters have requested ballots, and those ballots were mailed today.

Voters can call (813) 744-5900 or visit VoteHillsborough.gov to request a mail ballot. They will need to provide their Florida driver license, Florida ID or the last four digits of their social security number when making the request.

Early Voting: Early Voting will take place at Plant City’s City Hall, 302 W.

Reynolds Street, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1.

Voters can also drop their mail ballot off at a Secure Ballot Intake Station at this site during Early Voting.

Election Day: Election Day is Tuesday, April 4, 2023. All precincts will vote at Plant City’s City Hall, and voting will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Election Day, Vote By Mail ballots must be delivered to the Supervisor of Elections Office. They cannot be accepted at the Election Day polling place.

