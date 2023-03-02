Tampa Traffic Crash Fatality Closes Selmon Expressway Ramp To Eastbound Gandy Blvd

Breaking News From The Free Press

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police and Florida Highway Patrol are on the scene of a single-vehicle traffic fatality that occurred at 10 AM, where a car appears to have crashed through a guardrail along the eastbound Gandy Blvd exit of the Selmon Expressway.

Police say the car came to rest in the parking lot of the Lighthouse Apartments.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police say.

The Selmon Expressway upper deck eastbound Gandy exit is closed at this time.

Commuters are asked to use alternate routes as the investigation continues.

