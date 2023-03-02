The Mario edition Nintendo Switch is real and it's out on MAR10 Day

After weeks of speculation, Nintendo has finally unveiled its Mario-themed Switch console which is set to release on MAR10 Day.

As revealed via Business Wire , the new Nintendo Switch variant comes with two red Joy-Con controllers (instead of the usual red and blue) and is being offered with either Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, or New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe for free - oh and some Super Mario Bros Movie stickers. According to the report, the bundle goes live on March 10, 2023 (aka Mario day) and will cost $299.99 from the My Nintendo Store and other retailers.

Before you get too excited about this deal though, it's worth noting that the console is just the standard Nintendo Switch and not the Nintendo Switch OLED. It also doesn't seem to have any other special features or details on it unlike the previously released Splatoon 3 edition Nintendo Switch or the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet edition Switch .

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As part of the MAR10 celebrations, Nintendo also revealed the release date for wave 4 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe booster course pass. Players will be able to compete in the newly added Fruit Cup and Boomerang Cups alongside our old friend Birdo, who's making their Mario Kart 8 Deluxe debut, on March 9, 2023.

As we've all come to expect by now, Nintendo's racing game will soon be getting a variety of new and old courses including Yoshi's Island, DS Mario Circuit, GCN Waluigi Stadium, and many more.

