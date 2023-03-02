Travis Kelce Is Super As Indiana Jones To Promote His 'Saturday Night Live' Hosting Gig

Two-time Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce is set to be a first-time “ Saturday Night Live ” guest host this weekend. (Watch the video below.)

If it’s adventure he’s after, he’s already succeeded. The Kansas City tight end, who caught a touchdown pass in the Chiefs’ victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game last month, channeled Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones for an “SNL” promo shared Wednesday.

In a goofy tweak of an early scene from 1981′s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Kelce snatches an “SNL” logo off a pedestal and replaces it with the Lombardi Trophy.

“So shiny,” says Marcello Hernandez, playing the part of Alfred Molina’s Satipo. “Can I touch it?”

But before the two can make a getaway, all hell breaks loose in the show’s studio and it’s time to run. It’s also time for funny commentary from “SNL” castmates Bowen Yang and Ego Nwodim.