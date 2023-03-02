NASCAR Pennzoil 400 Odds, Favorites at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

This weekend is going to be full of fun storylines. Once again, Kyle Busch will be among them in the NASCAR Pennzoil 400. Coming off his first win with Richard Childress Racing last week in Fontana, Busch looks like he’s ready to compete for another championship.

However, does that put him as the favorite heading into his hometown race? Well, for those that were hoping Rowdy wouldn’t get the hype, you’re wrong. Three races (two points races) in and Busch has proven he’s someone to be feared this season.

Last week it was the 2022 winner Kyle Larson that was the favorite. He didn’t have a great day in Fontana. This week – it is indeed Busch because why wouldn’t it be? The Pennzoil 400 is his hometown, he’s shown he can race the No. 8 on any track big or small.

Rowdy is 5-1 heading into the weekend, according to NASCAR and BetMGM. And that’s just for the Cup race, not his other two starts in the Xfinity and Truck starts. Right behind Busch is Larson at 7-1 odds. What is interesting is that last year’s Pennzoil 400 winner, Alex Bowman, is listed at 22-1 odds despite a decent start to his season.

Pennzoil 400 Will Clear Up Points Race

With the third points race of the season, we’re going to get a good idea of some early leaders and some surprise upstarts for the NASCAR Cup Series. Now, this is a long season so these will move around and change quite a bit. Still, the more races we get, the clearer the picture becomes.

If Kyle Busch is able to win the Pennzoil 400, then he’s going to be a clear threat to win the Bill France Cup this year. A new team seems to have sparked something inside the driver that was missing in the last season.

Still, it is hard to say “this guy is going to win this race” with all that we know about NASCAR. Ross Chastain is listed at 8-1 odds which is surprising and will race Busch twice in the weekend. Then you have the reigning Cup champion Joey Logano at 9-1.

The Pennzoil 400 is going to be a lot of fun. Seeing Rowdy drive the hell out of that No. 8 Chevy last week was a lot of fun. Let’s see if he can follow it up and stay out of the scuttle that goes on at these intermediate tracks.