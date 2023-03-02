Bryce Hall Joins Michael Buble, Snoop Dogg, and Ryan Kavanaugh As Partners and Investors in One of the Fastest-Growing Dog Product and Food Companies

This content was created in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Ascend Agency is at the Forefront of Playlist Marketing for Indie Artists

Viral TikTok star Bryce Hall has become an investor and partner in Dog For Dog, a cause-based dog food and products company founded by Ryan Kavanaugh, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé in 2011. In celebration of the partnership, Dog For Dog has launched a new dedicated site called “Bryce’s Dog House,” at BrycesDogHouse.com, which will offer special products, giveaways, and offerings only available to fans and followers of Bryce through the partnership site, BrycesDogHouse.com.

Dog For Dog is the first one-for-one cause-based dog food company that specializes in high-quality, natural dog food, treats, and supplements, among other products in key categories. The company is committed to providing the best possible products for dogs, and now it is taking that commitment further by donating a significant portion of its net sales to help dogs in need.

Dog For Dog’s primary products include “DogsFood,” “ Dogsbutter ” (an all-natural line of peanut butter made especially for dogs), “ Dogstreats ,” “Dogsbars,” these products were developed using innovative ingredients with the goal of improving and extending the health of dogs.

“Dog For Dog is not just a company but a movement,” said Ryan Kavanaugh, founder of Dog For Dog. “When we created Dog For Dog, we realized there is a huge need in the market for dog products that use the newest breakthroughs in medicine, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, nutrition, and advancements in genetics to help extend both the quality and lifespan of dogs. That is our goal,” said Kavanaugh.

“We are thrilled to add Bryce as an investor and partner, and to launch ‘Bryce’s Dog House’ to help bring the best dog products to first-time dog owners and help educate people on the importance of helping dogs in need,” said Tamoor Shafi, CEO & Managing Partner of DogForDog.com. To date, Dog for Dog has donated more than one million pounds of dog food, and the company aims to donate four million pounds in the near future, fueled by its mission to get shelters to “zero kill”. “We are incredibly grateful for our loyal customer base and partners who share our values and support both our mission and the products we offer,” remarked Shafi.

'Hey Mor' de Ozuna y Feid llega al No. 1 del Latin Airplay

Initially, for every product sold, the company donated a meal to a dog in a shelter or rescue organization. It has since upgraded the program to providing resources for organizations like Labelle to reach even more dogs in need. The program is designed to help provide much-needed nutrition to dogs who may not otherwise have access to high-quality food.

“I have always loved dogs,” said Bryce Hall. “I feel it is my generation’s responsibility to end the idea of any dogs being killed in a pound or shelter because they can’t be fed or can’t find a home, which is why I put my time and money behind such a worthy company. To stand side by side with industry titans like Snoop, Michael, and Ryan is an honor, and I have agreed to take on the responsibility of making sure my generation understands the importance of helping shelter dogs.”

Bryce Hall is passionate about ending the needless killings of dogs in shelters and is committed to educating his generation on the importance of helping shelter dogs. “I feel it is my generation’s responsibility to end the idea of any dogs being killed in a pound or shelter because they can’t be fed or can’t find a home, which is why I put my time and money behind such a worthy company,” said Hall.

Dog for Dog is not just a business but a movement to help stop the millions of dogs euthanized in pounds around the world. The company’s commitment to using only the highest quality, natural ingredients in its products and providing exceptional customer service has earned it prestigious awards, such as “best in show.”

Snoop Dogg and Michael Bublé, both founders of the company, are both passionate dog lovers, and share the same commitment to providing the best possible care for their own pets. This commitment is reflected in the quality of the products they offer through Dog for Dog. “Michael and I believe in giving our own dogs the best possible nutrition, and we wanted to extend that same quality to all dogs,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re proud to offer high-quality, natural products through Dog for Dog, and to give back to dogs in shelters in need.”

For more information about Dogfordog.com and its products, please visit the new website at www.dogfordog.com .

Ray J Calls Off His Divorce From Princess Love for a Third Time