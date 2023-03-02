Open in App
Long Beach, MS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Biloxi Sun Herald

New ramen restaurant opening in downtown Long Beach will be ‘fun, loud and exciting’

By Justin Mitchell,

4 days ago

Get ready for noods.

From the moment Radish restaurant opened its doors in downtown Long Beach, chef Lauren Joffrion’s ramen has always been hit with guests.

“We’ve gotten such a good response when we put it on the menu at Radish, we knew if there was space available, we’d go with that concept,” William Rester — who owns Radish and Dolce Bakeshop with his wife, Brooke — told the Sun Herald.

So when On A Roll Sushi closed next door, Rester jumped on the opportunity to rent the space.

Kaiteki Noodle Bar should open within the next two months on Jeff Davis Avenue, Rester said. He is working with a designer to renovate the space using primary colors and graphic art. It will be a full-service restaurant with a casual feel.

“The vibe for me is fun and pop art,” he said. “We’re just going to make it fun and loud and exciting.”

Joffrion, who has worked in top-rated restaurants across the Coast, will be promoted to executive chef and will oversee operations at Radish and Kaiteki.

There aren’t a lot of ramen options on the “west side”of the Coast from Long Beach to Waveland, and Rester hopes Kaiteki will serve that need.

The menu is simple yet exciting, Rester said, and will also include Asian small plates so guests can try a variety of things each visit.

Rester said Kaiteki being next door to Radish and down the street from Dolce will be a good thing.

“We can share our resources,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TIYY_0l5MiQpO00
Radish’s chef Lauren Joffrion poses for a portrait at one of the dining tables at Radish, a new restaurant in Long Beach, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lhfwr_0l5MiQpO00
Kaiteki ramen restaurant is opening in Long Beach in spring 2023. Kaiteki/Facebook

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A new MS Coast restaurant serves you from a train caboose. Here’s what I tried.
Long Beach, MS16 hours ago
Gulf Coast Beer and Bacon Festival serves as fundraiser for Mississippi Heroes
Gulfport, MS2 days ago
What’s going to replace Sal & Mookies? New restaurant borrows from Half Shell, Rack House
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Burgers, BBQ and small town charm are on the menu at the new PotBellies in Vancleave
Vancleave, MS3 days ago
You can help a Biloxi mom land the cover of Inked Magazine. Here’s how.
Biloxi, MS19 hours ago
Due South Tattoo and Art Expo happening this weekend in Biloxi
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
A popular Black-owned restaurant started as a Coast food truck. Now it’s expanding again.
Ocean Springs, MS5 days ago
Sal & Mookie’s suddenly closes in downtown Biloxi. What’s next for the building?
Biloxi, MS4 days ago
HAPPENING NOW: Biloxi Main Street’s First Friday Block Party
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
City of Gulfport announces new debris pickup plan
Gulfport, MS1 day ago
New Biloxi restaurant will draw from some Coast favorites
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Paradise Pier amusement park is now open at Margaritaville Biloxi
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
What’s coming inside that modern building across from Hotel Beatnik in Ocean Springs?
Ocean Springs, MS5 days ago
Moss Point man invents anti-theft device to keep away porch pirates
Moss Point, MS1 day ago
Harrahs Gulf Coast Casino, Biloxi Beach Mississippi 2023, one of 12
Biloxi, MS3 days ago
Bay St. Louis 15-year-old getting ready for law school
Bay Saint Louis, MS1 day ago
Singing River Hospital in Gulfport is suspending their labor and delivery department
Gulfport, MS4 days ago
Grammy nominee and 10-time CMA Musician of the year Mac McAnally set for triumphant return to Pascagoula
Pascagoula, MS2 days ago
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for March 6
Biloxi, MS18 hours ago
Biloxi man speaks out after 3 family members killed in wreck while heading to zoo
Biloxi, MS9 hours ago
Multiple gunshots reported at Gulfport apartment complex
Gulfport, MS13 hours ago
Two people shot in Slidell neighborhood
Slidell, LA2 days ago
Child injured following homemade pipe bomb explosion
Slidell, LA2 days ago
Three Harrison County residents killed in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
Hattiesburg, MS14 hours ago
Theodore-Dawes Fire rescues person hurt in tree
Theodore, AL2 days ago
Raccoons are dying from a serious disease on the MS Coast. A cop fights to save them.
Bay Saint Louis, MS6 days ago
One person dead after Saturday shooting in Pascagoula
Pascagoula, MS2 days ago
Fatal shooting in Pascagoula leaves one dead, two injured
Pascagoula, MS2 days ago
Check your lottery tickets: Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in Biloxi
Biloxi, MS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy