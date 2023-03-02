New ramen restaurant opening in downtown Long Beach will be ‘fun, loud and exciting’

Get ready for noods.

From the moment Radish restaurant opened its doors in downtown Long Beach, chef Lauren Joffrion’s ramen has always been hit with guests.

“We’ve gotten such a good response when we put it on the menu at Radish, we knew if there was space available, we’d go with that concept,” William Rester — who owns Radish and Dolce Bakeshop with his wife, Brooke — told the Sun Herald.

So when On A Roll Sushi closed next door, Rester jumped on the opportunity to rent the space.

Kaiteki Noodle Bar should open within the next two months on Jeff Davis Avenue, Rester said. He is working with a designer to renovate the space using primary colors and graphic art. It will be a full-service restaurant with a casual feel.

“The vibe for me is fun and pop art,” he said. “We’re just going to make it fun and loud and exciting.”

Joffrion, who has worked in top-rated restaurants across the Coast, will be promoted to executive chef and will oversee operations at Radish and Kaiteki.

There aren’t a lot of ramen options on the “west side”of the Coast from Long Beach to Waveland, and Rester hopes Kaiteki will serve that need.

The menu is simple yet exciting, Rester said, and will also include Asian small plates so guests can try a variety of things each visit.

Rester said Kaiteki being next door to Radish and down the street from Dolce will be a good thing.

“We can share our resources,” he said.

Radish’s chef Lauren Joffrion poses for a portrait at one of the dining tables at Radish, a new restaurant in Long Beach, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. Hannah Ruhoff/hruhoff@sunherald.com