Peoria Independent

Join the In-N-Out Youth Reading Program with city of Peoria

4 days ago

The In-N-Out Cover to Cover spring reading program begins March 4.

Children between the ages of 4 and 12 are invited to participate by reading five books to earn a Cover to Cover Achievement Award that is valid for a free hamburger or cheeseburger.

Participating children can earn up to three awards during the program, while supplies last.

Children must be present with their parent or guardian at the time of redemption.

Reading logs may be picked up at a local Peoria public library beginning March 4.

Completed logs must be turned in to the library by April 22.

For more information, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/library .

