Murrysville area: George Washington presentation, club scholarships, boxing matches and more

Mother of Sorrows pastor to discuss Israel trip

Monsignor Michael Begolly, pastor at Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville, will discuss his recent trip to Israel at the March 14 “Boomers and Beyond” speaker series at the church.

Begolly is a knight chaplain in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, and traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem, Galilee and Jerusalem.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m., and the program will begin at noon at the church, 4202 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. Attendees are asked to bring a bag lunch; there is no cost to attend. Beverages are provided.

Boxing returns with ‘Murrysville Madness IV’

A night of boxing matches will return to the Murrysville SportZone Arena on March 25.

“Murrysville Madness IV” will feature Mike Conway fighting for the ABA Lightweight title as well as local fighters Eric Lomax, Tyler Ainscough, Andre Donovan, Mary Casamassa, Colleen Davis and Paul Palombo.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the first bell will ring at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 for stadium seating, $50 for floor seating and $100 for ringside seating. Tables of eight are available for $800.

The SportZone Arena is at 4491 School Road South in Murrysville.

For tickets, call 412-759-0407.

Presentation explores life of young George Washington

Fort Ligonier historian Matt Gault will host “Young George Washington: The French & Indian War Through His Eyes,” at the Murrysville Community Library on March 9.

The presentation, hosted by the American Association of University Women’s Murrysville chapter, will be at 10 a.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road. The public is invited to attend.

For more, and for information on other programs, see MurrysvilleLibrary.org or Murrysville-pa.aauw.net.

Murrysville Woman’s Club accepting scholarship applications

The Murrysville Woman’s Club is currently taking applications for a minimum of three Marielle Bartolomucci Memorial Scholarships, valued at $3,000 each.

For the past 40 years the club has awarded scholarships to Westmoreland County women at least 21 years old, who about enrolled or accepted at a college of other institution of higher education.

Applications are available at local libraries, by calling 724-733-1633 or emailing joycekoga@yahoo.com. Applications are due by April 28.

Library hosts English-as-a-second-language class

The Murrysville Community Library will begin hosting an English-as-a-second-language conversation group on the second Tuesday of each month.

Meetings will be at 5:30 p.m. at the library, 4130 Sardis Road. The moderator is a professional ESL teacher with more than 15 years of experience, and the group is open to all English learners. Upcoming dates are March 14, April 11 and May 9.

To register, call 724-327-1102 or see MurrysvilleLibrary.org.

AUP meeting planned

The Association of University People’s club for single college graduates will host the following dinners in March:

• March 10, 4:30 p.m. at Bonefish Grill, 1835 Washington Road in Upper St. Clair

• March 22, 11:30 a.m. at First Watch, 100 Sierra Drive in Upper St. Clair

• March 30, 5:30 p.m. at Atria’s, 110 Beverly Road in Mt. Lebanon.

The club invites four-year college graduates, age 50 and older, to join them for fun events and to meet new people. RSVP to any of the dinners by calling 412-862-7861 or emailing nl.hokaj@gmail.com.

Garden club to host speaker series

The Murrysville Garden Club will host a series of speakers this spring throughout the municipality. Programs will include:

• March 23: “Wool Dying and Spinning,” presented by Millie Sass at the Murrysville Community Library, 4130 Sardis Road.

• April 27: “Herb Growing and Harvesting,” presented by Ellen Marsilli at the First United Methodist Church, 3916 Old William Penn Highway.

• May 25: “Westmoreland Conservation District,” presented by Jen Novak at the Murrysville library.

All programs will start at 10:30 a.m., and are open to the public.

MurrysvilleGardenClub.com.

Public meeting dates

The following meetings are open to the public:

• Delmont council, 7 p.m. March 14 at the borough building, 77 Greensburg St. An agenda is available in advance at DelmontBoro.com.

• Franklin Regional curriculum committee, 5 p.m. March 15 at the district administrative offices, 3170 School Road in Murrysville.

• Franklin Regional school board monthly discussion/voting meetings, 7:30 p.m. March 20 at the Murrysville municipal building, 4100 Sardis Rd. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 19 and streamed at Murrysville.com. An agenda is available in advance at BoardDocs.com/pa/frrg/Board.nsf.

• Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority, 6 p.m. March 23 at the authority office, 3001 Meadowbrook Road in Murrysville.

Woman’s club to host annual fashion show

The Murrysville Woman’s Club will host its annual Spring Fashion Show at 10 a.m. March 25 at the Lamplighter Restaurant in Salem.

A breakfast brunch will be followed by the show, featuring Fashions by Marge Predmore. Club members will be hosting a basket raffle. All proceeds will go toward the club’s community projects.

Tickets are $30, and are available by calling 412-760-5809.