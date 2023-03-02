Open in App
Utah State
Idaho Statesman

Elusive mountain lion family caught on trail cameras in Utah. ‘They’re finally here!’

By Brooke Baitinger,

4 days ago

After months of tracking, planning, and waiting, a mountain lion conservation group finally captured an elusive family on trail cameras — with adorable cubs in tow.

The family was spotted in February strolling through the snowy mountains of Utah. Mom appears on the cameras first, investigating the scene and sniffing out any signs of trouble. Moments later, a spotted, furry cub pounces into view beside her and two more come bounding up from within the trees.

“They’re finally here!” Utah Mountain Lion Conservation officials wrote on a video posted to YouTube on Monday, Feb. 27. “A few months ago, our trail cameras captured a male and a female mountain lion together. Since that day, we’ve anxiously been awaiting the arrival of these kittens! With any luck, we’ll see more of them on our trail cameras soon!”

Mountain lion moms are pregnant for about three months , according to the National Park Service.

“We’re excited to share the news that this mama mountain lion has three kittens in tow !” the group added on Instagram. “We’re hoping that they continue to grace our cams with their presence. We’ll be sure to post updates on the young family as their story unfolds!”

