Patriots CB Jonathan Jones Re-Signing?

New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones - who has stated publicly that he wants to stay in New England - appears to have been targeted by the organization as one to keep.

The 2023 NFL free agency period is just about upon us and the New England Patriots - like the rest of the league - hope to improve their roster by adding either new players from the outside or re-signing some of their own.

With the help of the NFL Draft, a properly played free agency period can help teams improve quickly.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones - who has stated publicly that he wants to stay in New England - appears to have been targeted by the organization as one to keep.

But according to the Boston Herald, there has been "little movement" between the two sides regarding a new contract, but Jones and the Patriots are expected to get together this week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis .

The 29-year-old Jones impressed the Patriots last season while making a successful transition from the slot to outside corner.

Jones, just like other corners across the league, struggled against top-tier wideouts like Justin Jefferson and Stefon Diggs, but still proved himself effective on the outside and still elite in the slot.

Jones joined New England as an undrafted free agent from Auburn in 2016 and has shown himself to be an anchor in the secondary and a favorite of coaches and other players.

The question for the Patriots and Jones is if his performance and versatility have priced him out of New England's budget.

That's a question only he and the organization can decide. But from a Patriots standpoint, his loss would leave them with only Jalen Mills and second-year corners Jack and Marcus Jones. Myles Bryant will also become a free agent this offseason.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

More Patriots coverage from Sports Illustrated here .