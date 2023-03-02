Open in App
Los Angeles County, CA
Patriot Country

Patriots Icon McGinest Charged with Assault; 8 Years in Prison?

By Geoff Magliocchetti,

5 days ago

New England Patriots star Willie McGinest has been charged with two counts of assault for a December incident.

Per TMZ, charges were filed against former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest for a December incident at a Los Angeles nightclub. Such charges, assault with a deadly weapon and assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, were filed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

McGinest will be arraigned in April and potentially faces eight years in prison for his role in the incident, where video appeared to show him and his entourage engaging with another party before things turn dangerous, with the former Patriot apparently using a bottle in the attack, hence the latter charge.

The fourth overall pick of the 1994 NFL Draft, McGinest spent a dozen seasons with the Patriots before playing three more in Cleveland. He'd rejoin New England on a ceremonial one-day deal in 2015 to officially retire as a Patriot and was also inducted into the team's Hall of Fame, having partaken in four Super Bowl runs, three of which yielded rings.

Since his retirement, McGinest has been an analyst on NFL Network but he has not appeared since the incident. The two-time Pro Bowl representive addressed the incident on his Instagram story, apologizing to his family, friends, community, and colleagues.

"I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become," McGinest wrote. "It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should never have happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection, mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

