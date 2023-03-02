McAfee Wins AV-TEST Best Protection Award

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2023--

Today, McAfee Corp., a global leader in online protection, has announced that McAfee Total Protection has been recognized by the AV-TEST Institute with the “Best Protection” award for its outstanding performance for consumers when protecting Windows users from cybersecurity threats.

Now in its twelfth year, the AV-TEST Awards are widely considered to be among the most prestigious in the industry. AV-TEST assesses all products under consideration over the course of a year, scoring them regularly on how well they perform in terms of protection, speed and usability, while also subjecting them to special Advanced Threat Protection tests, which ascertain how effective they are against specific dangers, such as ransomware.

According to AV-TEST, protecting Windows is no small feat considering the more than one billion digital malware samples already registered in the AV-TEST statistics database. As protection software for consumer users, McAfee Total Protection showed throughout the entire year of 2022 how well it can detect and fend off new and already known malware.

Maik Morgenstern, CEO of AV-TEST, said: “The test category of protection is an elite discipline in the lab of AV-TEST. That is why we are particularly pleased that we were able to confer such an important and coveted award on McAfee. The consumer user product Total Protection demonstrated with perfect detection in all lab tests that it earned the AV-TEST Best Protection 2022 Award for Consumer Users.”

Only those that perform to a consistently high standard across the full 12-month testing period are considered for a highly coveted AV-TEST Award, and with new malware threats emerging all the time, McAfee Total Protection has shown that it’s second-to-none when it comes to protecting end users.

“Recognition from AV-TEST is an honor,” said McAfee, Chief Technology Officer, Steve Grobman. “Their reputation for analysis and quality assurance stands tall and further reinforces our leadership in online protection. The internet is an integral part of our daily lives, and as the technology and services provided online evolve, so do cybercriminals and their tactics. As ever, we’re committed to staying one step ahead of them so that people can confidently enjoy their lives online.”

Those interested in protecting themselves and their families online with this year’s top-rated security software can download a free trial of McAfee Total Protection that includes the award-winning anti-malware technology, identity monitoring, a secure VPN, and safe browsing capabilities for all-in-one protection.

You can learn more about McAfee’s award and recognition from AV-TEST here.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. is a global leader in online protection for consumers. Focused on protecting people, not just devices, McAfee’s consumer solutions adapt to users’ needs in an always online world, empowering them to live securely through integrated, intuitive solutions that protect their families and communities with the right security at the right moment. For more information, please visit https://www.mcafee.com.

