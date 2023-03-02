Ravens' Harbaugh Announces 'Direction' on QB Lamar

Since the end of last season, some Ravens fans have gone public on social media about what the team would look like without Jackson under center.

The Baltimore Ravens are in the middle of evaluating talent at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. For a time, that could take general manager Eric DeCosta's mind off the public and ongoing contract negotiations with free-agent-to-be quarterback Lamar Jackson.

But for coach John Harbaugh, considering life without Jackson hasn't been an option .

“Not very much. As little as possible, for sure. Our plans are for Lamar,” Harbaugh said in his Combine press conference on Thursday. “One of the things we did and I think some of it was written about, but we went through a process with the offensive coordinator position.

"We interviewed 14 candidates, we had 21 different interviews. They were extensive interviews on Zoom and in person and, of course, that comes up, because we’re talking about how we’re going to build an offense and, all of those interviews were based on Lamar being the quarterback.

“Lamar’s the quarterback, how are we going to build an offense? That’s the direction that we’re planning for.”

DeCosta continues to remain hopeful that the team and Jackson can come to an agreement on a long-term deal before the March 7 deadline, it seems more and more likely that the Ravens will have to use one of the available franchise tags.

The club has not indicated if they would use the exclusive or non-exclusive designation for Jackson, but it appears we'll find out soon enough.

