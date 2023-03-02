Florida Gators hire Allen Brown as quality control staffer

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Former Eastern Washington defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach Allen Brown has been brought on to the Florida staff in a defensive analyst role, according to FootballScoop.com

Brown spent six years as a cornerback at Eastern Washington (2009-14). He redshirted during the 2009 season before contributing to EWU’s national championship team in 2010 as a redshirt freshman. He also helped lead EWU to NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoff semifinal appearances in 2012 and 2013. EWU compiled a 42-13 record overall and a 27-5 mark in the Big Sky Conference during Brown’s time with the program. In three of the four seasons he lettered at EWU from 2010-13, the Eagles won three league titles and advanced to the FCS Playoffs.

After his playing career was done, Brown stepped onto the Eagles coaching staff as a strength and conditioning intern in 2015. He then transitioned to Cal Poly, working as the Mustangs’ cornerbacks coach for four seasons. He would return to his alma mater in 2019 to assume the defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach role.

Brown spent three years there before breaking into the Power 5 as a defensive quality control coach with the Cal Bears. He would spend just one season with Cal before Napier called and hired Brown in the same role.

Brown joins several other quality control staffers

Before Billy Napier agreed to take over the head coaching job at Florida he made it clear that he needed a large staff. He was given the financial freedom to make that happen and assembled one of the largest staffs in the country. Brown will join Braxton Morris, Kyle Kazakevicius, C.J. Wilford, and Lamar Sorey as defensive quality control assistants.

“We’re the University of Florida. We’ve got a lot to sell here,” Napier said at his introductory press conference. “And I think the timing is right. I think that the administration’s willingness to invest in our vision and this organization that we’re going to create, if you combine that with the resources that they’re providing to hire an exceptional staff, I think that the new facility is going to give us an advantage that maybe we haven’t had before here.”

The Gators will start spring camp on Saturday, March 4. Florida will be without a tight ends coach or receivers coach but have plenty of graduate assistants to assist the first week of camp.

Stay tuned to Gators Online for spring practice updates.