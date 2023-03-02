Shane Beamer updates statuses of suspended South Carolina players

Monteque Rhames (C.J. Driggers/Gamecock Central)

Shane Beamer updated the status of three South Carolina defensive players he suspended in early February.

“Still not a part of our team, still suspended,” Beamer said during his Thursday press conference. “That’s a university issue as well. None of the three are currently with us and don’t anticipate any of them being back with us at any point in the near future.”

The Gamecocks suspended those three – Monteque Rhames, Cam Upshaw and Anthony Rose – from the football program in early February and didn’t give a reason at the time for the suspension.

According to online records maintained by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, Rhames was booked Friday, Feb. 3 on two charges. One was carrying weapons on school property while another was an obstruction of justice.

USCPD dispatched officers to 650 Lincoln–a dorm for South Carolina student-athletes–in late January, according to a report at the time of suspension from The Post and Courier’s David Cloninger.

A court date has been set for Rhames for March 31, according to online records.

Public records also indicate charges against Anthony Rose have been filed. The court has charged him with carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas while also charging him with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Rose also has a preliminary hearing set for March 31, per public records.

The court hasn’t charged Upshaw yet, according to the Richland County Public Index.

South Carolina will start spring practice March 14 with the spring game scheduled for April 15 at 7 p.m.

South Carolina didn’t list any of those three players on the Gamecocks’ spring roster.

Rhames and Upshaw were early enrollees in South Carolina’s 2023 recruiting class. On3 had Rhames, an in-state pickup, as a three-star EDGE prospect. He checked in as a four-star and the No. 373 player in the On3 industry rating.

Upshaw was a three-star safety while checking in as the No. 994 player in the industry ranking. Rose enrolled in the 2022 class. On3 also rated him a three-star safety and he was the No. 453 player in the industry rankings.

He also redshirted this past season.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” Beamer said in a release. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”