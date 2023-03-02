Pre-spring injury check-in: Tonka Hemingway, Cason Henry to miss spring

C.J. Driggers/Gamecock Central

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer met with the media Thursday to preview the start of spring practice and shared the latest on the health of his team.

Beamer told Gamecock Central a couple of weeks ago that defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway would be limited this spring and on Thursday said that both Hemingway and offensive tackle Cason Henry are recovering from offseason surgeries.

“I don’t anticipate Tonka Hemingway or Cason Henry being able to do anything during spring practice,” Beamer said. “Both of those guys had a surgical procedure within the last few weeks or last month or so, nothing major just to be able to go clean up some things from the end of last season so that they can be at their best going into this season. They won’t participate in spring practice but will be good to go as we go into the summer time as we get back for summer workouts.”

Starters Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba, who both suffered significant season-ending injuries during Week 2 of last year, are continuing with their rehab, though Beamer doesn’t expect much on-field work from them during the spring.

“Jordan Strachan and Mo Kaba will certainly be limited as they recover from their injuries and surgeries from the 2022 season, don’t expect Mo and Jordan to do much during spring practice if any but they’re trying to so we can hopefully get some stuff out of them in practice,” Beamer said. “But their rehab is going great and they look great out there. They’re moving around well in the limited things that they’re able to do.”

Defensive back David Spaulding is in a similar situation for the spring but is further along.

“It’s probably more likely that David will be able to do something in spring practice compared to Jordan and Mo,” Beamer said. “With David, potentially the last half of spring practice, we’ll be able to get him out on the field and get him going.”

South Carolina has spring break next week and then will hit the fields for the first practice on March 14.

“Other than that, knock on wood, we’re in great shape from a health standpoint,” Beamer added.

The 2023 South Carolina Garnet & Black Spring Football Game will be back under the lights at Williams-Brice Stadium, with game time set for 7 pm on Saturday, April 15, it was announced today.

The game will be part of the second annual “Big Gamecock Weekend,” which includes a weekend full of Gamecock athletic events.