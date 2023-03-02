Shane Beamer: Suspended players Monteque Rhames, Anthony Rose, Cameron Upshaw won't return 'in the near future'

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer applauds during a game on Dec. 30, 2022. (James Gilbert / Getty Images)

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer said that three players who were suspended in early February following an on-campus incident remain suspended as spring practice approaches.

That news comes courtesy of WBZ sports reporter Mike Uva, who added that Beamer doesn’t anticipate them being back with the program “in the near future.”

The three players in question are Monteque Rhames, Cameron Upshaw, and Anthony Rose.

According to a report from GamecockCentral, USCPD officers were dispatched to a local Columbia, SC residence for Gamecocks student-athletes on Jan. 25.

Online records showed that Rhames was booked on two charges; carrying weapons on school property and obstruction of justice.

“Our student-athletes know what is expected of them,” South Carolina head football Shane Beamer said in a press release on Feb. 3. “They know that both the University and the football program will hold them accountable for their actions and decisions.”

Rhames, a four-star EDGE prospect, arrived at South Carolina as an early enrollee in January after committing as part of the 2023 recruiting class.

He was ranked by the On3 Consensus as the No. 372 prospect nationally regardless of position, in addition to the 37th-best EDGE prospect nationally and the No. 5 prospect in the state of South Carolina.

Upshaw was also a member of the 2023 class and an early enrollee out of Perry (Florida) Taylor County.

Rose arrived at South Carolina as a member of the Gamecocks’ 2023 class, ranking as a three-star prospect. He redshirted and did not see game action during the 2022 season.

As spring practice begins, South Carolina is looking to build on a very promising second season under Beamer, one that saw South Carolina score back-to-back upsets of top-10 opponents. South Carolina topped Tennessee in a 63-38 rout, then sniped in-state rival Clemson to finish with eight wins.