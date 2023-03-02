Mill Avenue improving image, maintaining respect for historical meaning

Tempe’s famed Mill Avenue has provided countless late nights for Arizona State University students and a number of local business owners a place to reside, but changes are brewing for the area’s reputation in coming months.

Looking to its origins, Mill Avenue has undergone many “makeovers” since its inception, taking it from the heavily frequented agricultural route to the bustling and walkable street we see today.

Jared Smith, historian at the Tempe History Museum, explained that there’s actually no record of when Mill Avenue first got its name, but that it draws from the Hayden Flour Mill.

He said that around 1879, a county act formally established what we know as Mill through a grading process that made the route more easily accessible. The grading went from about Fifth Street east to what’s now College Avenue, and then to Baseline Road.

“It was used to some degree as a street, but that 1879 grading is really kind of what creates that,” Smith said.

Smith said that the turning point for Mill as a hot business destination came after the grading around 1887 when the railroads came about, bringing an economic boom.

In this period of growth, Tempe became a cattle shipping hub, and Mill Avenue, used primarily as a freight route, helped to facilitate its success by providing a wide venue for which to move these cattle and other goods.

Historically, a common thought poses Phoenix as the main commercial city in Arizona, but Smith said that doesn’t discount the amount of business drummed up in the past in Tempe.

“It’s not like Tempe was bigger than Phoenix, but Tempe definitely had a lot happening,” he said.

Going into the 20th century, Smith said Tempe experienced another economic boom, bringing in new outside wealth but keeping remnants of the city before. On Mill in particular, Smith pointed to the mill industries, which continued to flourish, but also to the rise of diverse commercial industries.

This century also marked the first highway bridge across the river in 1913, which would then be updated two decades later to become the Mill Avenue Bridge. With traffic flows changing, the bridge was built wide to accommodate traffic.

Another major factor in Mill’s development was the highway system that existed until the early 1980s, where there was a “funnel” for highways going through Tempe on Mill Avenue.

“The highway system will go through and it will profoundly shape Mill Avenue,” Smith said.

While the highways proved beneficial to those transporting goods, improving roads led to a racing culture that gave Tempe a less than satisfactory perception. On Mill, there were times of the day where speed limits were ignored for the races.

Smith also spoke of the exodus of older commercial businesses leaving Mill in the 1950s to serve the other areas of the city. Prior to that, many residents from Kyrene would more frequently shop downtown.

The Mill Avenue most are familiar with began to take shape from these influences among others, including 1960s car culture, prohibition and the arts and culture scene that began developing in the late 1900s. Smith even highlighted the hippies of the 1970s who resemble the ASU students who plague Mill today.

“Then you compare that to Mill Avenue today — one lane of cars going both ways — a crush of humanity, which is obviously good for business and is good for all kinds of things downtown, so it shows the vibrancy that continues,” Smith said.

Mill today

Given the rich business history on Mill Avenue, it’s no wonder that the city is looking to maintain that today. But, changing demographics in downtown Tempe signal a rise in new businesses coming in to cater to this varied population.

Economic Development Director Donna Kennedy spoke about what the future of Mill Avenue holds, especially with the Downtown Tempe Refresh project that has plans to refresh the area with new lights, art and more.

She said that over the last six years, the city has attracted over 30,000 jobs to the area, bringing in a workforce community to downtown. Along with that, senior housing and tourism make up a portion of Tempe’s foot traffic aside from ASU students.

“I’m saying that was the issue, just thinking we’re a college town, but we’re bringing in projects that I’m explaining that are changing that perception,” Kennedy said.

Mill Avenue has come a long way from its historical usage, but the area remains a desirable business location.

Companies bringing in workers have set their sights on Tempe, with many settling their headquarters in the downtown and Mill Avenue area. With these “sophisticated” employees and employers, the city is looking to engage with them for new developments.

Specifically, Kennedy said that one of the things that they’re looking at is organizing some sort of restaurant tour to highlight the dynamic between local businesses and the community.

Looking to maintain the environment for the new Mill crowd, Downtown Tempe Refresh was started just as a landscape treatment to repave some areas along with bringing in new signage and lights. Some tasks already taken care of include new trees and improvements seen on the medians.

Kennedy said this is now expanding to other initiatives like creating space for potential pop-up storefronts and redoing some of the old alleyways.

Mill tomorrow

Currently, plans have been made to accomplish more of the Downtown Tempe Refresh improvements as soon as April, starting with the festoon lighting along Fourth and Sixth streets. The next task to be accomplished in May will be energy-efficient lighting on the Mill Avenue bridges.

Future improvements include a new streetscape on Mill from Rio Salado Parkway to University Drive that will begin design this spring. Construction is scheduled for 2024.

“Maybe we get the first phase done first, and then the funding for the second phase, but we’re really trying to get that next generation of what Mill Avenue can be just because of the dynamics changing in Tempe,” she said.

Kennedy clarified that the first phase consists of the street, landscaping and lighting improvements, while the second phase would consist of the new initiatives involving storefronts.

The refresh efforts are looking to add new excitement, retail and fun to Mill Avenue that caters to its regulars and visitors. The city even recently installed some art in a couple empty storefronts to alert passersby of the upcoming changes.

Public Information Officer Kris Baxter said that the artwork features not only a prime selfie spot, but information about the Downtown Tempe Refresh that invites members of the public to provide feedback on what should be part of Mill’s evolution.

“They’re doing exactly what we hoped, creating a little bit of fun for people as they walk down the street,” Baxter said.

So far, around 25 people have already provided their input about potential future changes, like added shade.

While residents may feel hesitant with this intense urban shift, Kennedy and Baxter ensure that all these changes will be taken with care, remaining respectful to current residents and their needs. Kennedy even shared that the south Tempe community is eager for the new look coming to Mill, giving those residents the necessary push to head downtown again.

“It’s going to be a nostalgic modern. It’ll still be Tempe, because we don’t want to change the character of Tempe,” Kennedy said.

