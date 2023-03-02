Brook Park
Longtime Brook Park finance director accepts CFO position at Baldwin Wallace University
By Beth Mlady, Special to cleveland.com,4 days ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- Brook Park Finance Director Greg Cingle, CPA, has accepted the position of chief financial officer at Baldwin Wallace University. He assumes...
