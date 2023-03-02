Open in App
Glendale, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

10 schools in districts serving Glendale earn A+ Excellence Awards

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O5y7e_0l5MVgtF00

Ten schools in districts serving Glendale are among 36 Arizona public schools earning the A+ School of Excellence Award, sponsored by Fiesta Bowl Charities, for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The Arizona Educational Foundation AEF A+ School of Excellence Award recognition began in 1983 as a way of identifying, celebrating and recognizing educational excellence in Arizona schools. In addition to showcasing exceptional public schools, the A+ Award application process provides school teams with an outstanding comprehensive framework that serves as a basis for school self-assessment and planning.

The A+ School of Excellence award is the highest state-level award given to a public school, and is often a stepping-stone for schools seeking National Blue Ribbon status.

A+ Schools are celebrated and recognized as exceptional. Earning the prestigious and coveted A+ designation spotlights the positive successes happening in public schools every day.

The 2023 A+ School of Excellence schools are:

  • Canyon Ridge School, Dysart Unified School District
  • Deer Valley High School, Deer Valley Unified School District
  • Acacia Elementary School, Washington Elementary School District
  • El Mirage Elementary, Dysart Unified School District
  • Garden Lakes Elementary, Pendergast Elementary School District
  • Legend Springs Elementary School, Deer Valley Unified School District
  • Sandra Day O’Connor High School, Deer Valley Unified School District
  • Sierra Verde STEAM Academy, Deer Valley Unified School District
  • Washington High School, Glendale Union High School District
  • Willow Canyon High School, Dysart Unified School District

Deer Valley Unified School District is the fifth largest school district in Arizona, serving areas of Glendale, Phoenix, Peoria, Anthem, New River and unincorporated areas of northwest Maricopa County.

Glendale Union High School District serves most of Glendale and a portion of Phoenix.

Dysart Unified School District has 24,000 pre-K through 12th grade students serving parts of Glendale, El Mirage, Surprise, Youngtown and Maricopa County.

Washington Elementary School District provides education for more than 25,300 students in east Glendale and north central Phoenix.

Pendergast School District serves the communities of Glendale, Phoenix and Avondale.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in Glendale, southern Arizona
Glendale, AZ20 hours ago
City to drill 2 large wells in SE Mesa
Mesa, AZ10 hours ago
Man accused of 'indecent exposure' at Tempe Town Lake rowing competition
Tempe, AZ21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Mesa teacher shares why she left the profession
Mesa, AZ17 hours ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ18 hours ago
Man shot, killed by Phoenix police after allegedly stabbing wife to death
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
EBT cards across U.S. being fraudulently used at Phoenix market, leaving victims (and store owner) asking why
Phoenix, AZ13 hours ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Spotlight: AZ Family Newbie Casey Torres
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Arizona School Board Cuts Ties with Christian University After ‘Witchy AF’ Board Member Says Its Biblical Values Make Her Feel Unsafe
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
School board votes to stop hiring from Christian college, says beliefs make people unsafe
Glendale, AZ3 days ago
SCHEELS brings more than 400 new jobs to Chandler
Chandler, AZ19 hours ago
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix ranks No. 2 for most industrial real estate under construction
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Inaugural Arizona Taco & Margarita Festival comes to Glendale in March
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
New apartments coming to San Tan Valley
San Tan Valley, AZ1 day ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (3/5)
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Missing police dog found after hourslong search in West Valley
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Valleywise Health announces October opening for new medical center in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Mesquite Fresh Street Mex Expanding to Laveen Village
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
6 Entry Level Jobs That Pay Over $60,000 a Year in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Gilbert mayor apologizes for staff secretly rating residents’ levels of outrage over project
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
Man shot near downtown Phoenix nightclub
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
'I hope you die': Valley teacher finds death threats written on school desk
Goodyear, AZ3 days ago
These 7 Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed. Another is Closing Soon
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI on I-10 in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ1 day ago
Docs: Convicted felon shot, killed man after argument at east Phoenix 7-Eleven
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Passenger rail dispute likely to resume Tuesday
Gilbert, AZ22 hours ago
SRP releasing water from reservoir to make room for anticipated runoff
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Snoop Dogg going on tour with Wiz Khalifa, other hip-hop stars; here’s when they stop in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy