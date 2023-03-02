Queen Creek opening splash pads

With winter’s chill still in the air, taking a child to a splash pad is probably the last thing on parents’ minds. But don’t say the town of Queen Creek isn’t ready for the heat when it inevitably returns.

The town’s splash pads at Founders' Park, 22407 S. Ellsworth Road, are now open.

Meanwhile, the splash pad area at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road, is undergoing repairs to the surfacing and is tentatively scheduled to open on Saturday, March 4.

Splash Pad at Founders’ Park

The more than 4,000-square-foot splash pad at Founders Park, across the street from Town Hall, features various above ground water features.

Its hours of operation are:

March – April: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

May – August: 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

September – October: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Rules:

No lifeguard on duty. Participate at your own risk.

Keep all animals outside the fenced splash pad area (except service animals).

An adult must accompany children under 12; no child is to be left unattended.

Individuals engaging in running, horseplay, profane language, or unsafe/disruptive behavior will be asked to leave the splash pad play area.

Splash Pad is treated, recirculated water; do not drink the water. Use nearby restrooms and a water fountain.

Infants and toddlers must wear a swim diaper.

Food, drinks or gum are not permitted on the splash pad itself.

The splash pad area is designated as a tobacco-free zone.

No weapons, alcohol, glass, wheeled vehicles (except service chairs), skateboards, scooters or rollerblades are allowed in the splash pad play area.

Proper attire must be worn at all times. Street shoes are prohibited. Sandals, flip-flops or appropriate deck wear are recommended.

For your safety, do not hang, swing, climb, or pull-on splash pad equipment or the shade structures.

In case of a thunderstorm, lightning or severe weather of any kind, vacate the splash pad area immediately.

No bathing, soap, detergent, or shampoo.

No lifeguard on duty. Participate at your own risk.

The splash pad is operational during park hours from March to October.

Keep all animals outside the splash pad area (except service animals).

For your safety, do not hang, swing, climb, or pull on splash pad equipment or the shade structures.

No running or horseplay on the splash pad surfacing - slippery when wet.

An adult must accompany children under 12; no children is to be left unattended.

No food, drinks or gum are permitted on the splash pad itself.

No alcohol, glass, wheeled vehicles (except service chairs), skateboards, scooters or rollerblades in the splash pad play area.

Proper attire must be worn at all times. Street shoes are prohibited. Sandals, flip flops or appropriate deck wear is recommended.

Please ensure all babies and toddlers (not potty trained) are wearing swim diapers to help ensure a fun and safe experience for all.

In case of a thunderstorm, lightning or severe weather of any kind vacate the splash pad area immediately.

No bathing, soap, detergent or shampoo.

The splash pad area is designated as a tobacco-free zone.

The shade structures and seating are to be shared when not reserved. For more information on reserving a shade structure call QC Parks and Recreation at 480-358-3700 or click here .

Splash Pad at Mansel Carter Oasis Park

Mansel Carter Oasis Park features a shipwrecked-themed splash pad along with various above ground water features.

Hours of operation are scheduled for:

March 4 – Oct. 31: 7 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

Rules: