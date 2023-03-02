Open in App
Columbia, SC
See more from this location?
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina teacher’s aide duct taped 4-year-old student’s legs to chair: affidavit

By Tim Renaud,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gv4JN_0l5MVW0r00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina teacher’s aide has been charged with cruelty to children after she allegedly duct-taped a 4-year-old student’s legs to a chair.

According to an incident report from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to Seven Oaks Elementary School in Columbia on Wednesday after a parent reported that their child was taped to a chair by an employee at the school.

Juror dismissed from Alex Murdaugh trial due to improper conduct

Arrest warrants show Olivia Murray, 25, was working as a teacher’s aide in a 4K classroom when a four-year-old student was placed in the back of the classroom for “flipping around and not listening to instruction.”

The teacher had stepped away from the classroom for a few minutes when the affidavits allege that Murray taped the student’s legs to a chair using duct tape from a cabinet in the classroom.

“The incident was corroborated by the 4K teacher and a confession from the defendant during a post-Miranda interview,” the affidavit said.

The parent told police that she believed the employee was targeting her child over a complaint she made in January regarding issues that she identified between the student and Murray. The parent also said that the student’s folder and schoolwork has been marked “in an aggressive and inappropriate manner,” which she reported to the school.

According to the incident report, the student was checked out by a school nurse. It also noted that Murray was sent home by the school before law enforcement was contacted.

“Based on our investigation, Murray, who works as teacher’s aide, used duct tape to tape the student’s legs to a chair Wednesday while the teacher was out of the classroom,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Murray told detectives the student had been moved to the back of the classroom for being disruptive and not listening.”

Murray was arrested at her home on Wednesday night. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
FBI investigating woman’s ‘suspicious death’ on Carnival cruise ship
Charleston, SC13 hours ago
Obama praises South Carolina woman behind ‘Fired up’ chant as she retires
Greenwood, SC5 days ago
South Carolina starting PG Fletcher out for SEC title game
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Columbia Police: Suspect in weekend shooting incident at Walmart turns himself in
Columbia, SC19 hours ago
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Columbia, SC19 hours ago
Suspect arrested in Sunday shooting outside Walmart on Garners Ferry
Columbia, SC1 day ago
Shooting injures student on campus of South Carolina State University
Orangeburg, SC3 days ago
Man arrested following cement truck theft dies in custody
Martinez, GA2 days ago
Man wanted in connection with shooting near Surrey Center
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Sumter Police say missing woman with dementia found safe
Sumter, SC2 days ago
Deputies discover body near wooded area in Richland County
Blythewood, SC4 days ago
See video of inmate being beaten at Richmond County jail
Augusta, GA5 days ago
Pedestrian killed after fatal I-77 early morning collision
Columbia, SC2 days ago
41 years later — Family continues search for Herman “Deac” Caldwell, Jr.
Hopkins, SC3 days ago
Man wanted in connection with armed robbery and shooting in Sumter
Sumter, SC4 days ago
25-year-old Columbia inmate found dead in cell
Columbia, SC7 days ago
Don't cry over spilled beer: Truck overturns on I-26, causing delays
Saint Matthews, SC22 hours ago
Scout Motors coming to South Carolina adding 4000 new jobs
Columbia, SC2 days ago
MMA Girls win 3rd straight state title
Denmark, SC2 days ago
South Carolina Basketball: Gamecocks Win Seventh SEC Tournament Title in Nine Years
Columbia, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy