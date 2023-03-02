Open in App
Phoenix, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

Broadway Curve project to close I-10 section, ramps in Phoenix, Tempe

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gbw3r_0l5MVMQp00

Westbound Interstate 10 will be closed for 24 hours beginning Friday night between State Route 143 and Interstate 17, state transportation officials said.

Crews working on the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project will be setting up construction zones, installing storm drains and working on overhead signs from 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, until 9 p.m. Saturday, March 4.

These ramps also will be closed:

  • The ramp from southbound SR 143 to westbound I-10.
  • The HOV ramp from westbound US 60 to westbound I-10.
  • The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads and 40th and 32nd streets.
  • The westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue.

Arizona Department of Transportation suggests drivers use northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on westbound US 60 and from other areas of the East Valley should consider using northbound Loop 101 westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue, according to ADOT.

In addition, transportation officials said, northbound 32nd Street will be closed between I-10 and Elwood Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, March 6, for work zone set up. Use 40th Street instead, they said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arizona State newsLocal Arizona State
‘We’re not really getting to live in our house’: How thousands of Arizonans lost their water supply
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Bike Week returns to Valley in March with big local economic impact
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
Public comment to begin for ADOT’s Tentative Five-Year Construction Program
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Phoenix ranks No. 2 for most industrial real estate under construction
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
SRP releasing water from reservoir to make room for anticipated runoff
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
These 7 Phoenix Restaurants are Now Closed. Another is Closing Soon
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ18 hours ago
Rio Verde residents furious at Scottsdale leadership after county rejects city’s ‘impractical’ water proposal
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Arizona mine fire under review after several workers had to be rescued
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
EBT cards across U.S. being fraudulently used at Phoenix market, leaving victims (and store owner) asking why
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Valley will get some of the runoff from SRP low-level Bartlett Dam water release
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Avondale police locate ‘Rico’ the K9 who went missing in the West Valley
Avondale, AZ1 day ago
Winter storm brings a little snow to parts of metro Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago
DPS stops driver who sped through I-17 construction closures in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Warrant issued for Paradise Valley speedster
Paradise Valley, AZ5 days ago
Feds: Arizona among states to surpass national average rate of violent crime
Phoenix, AZ21 hours ago
Snow blankets mountains near Cave Creek, north Scottsdale, and Mesa
Scottsdale, AZ5 days ago
Spotlight: AZ Family Newbie Casey Torres
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Man shot near downtown Phoenix nightclub
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Downtown Mesa store serves backyard farmers
Mesa, AZ4 days ago
Arizona, West Coast snowfall is 'once in a generation,' meteorologists say
Tucson, AZ4 days ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Big warm-up in the Valley this week!
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire! (3/5)
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Body found by ADOT worker near I-10 in Buckeye
Buckeye, AZ5 days ago
Employee petting dog, rodent traps in storage room among violations found at Phoenix area restaurants
Phoenix, AZ4 days ago
Apache Junction community pushes for change after waste pile up from illegal camps
Apache Junction, AZ2 days ago
Freeze Alerts Issued for the Metros of Arizona as the Coldest Air of The Season Moves In; Maps Inside
Yuma, AZ6 days ago
SRP reservoirs nearly full ahead of strong winter storm
Phoenix, AZ5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy