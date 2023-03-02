Sorority assembles for Metro Atlanta Founders' Day Service Project

In honor of the sorority’s 115th Founders’ Day, close to 300 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated assembled on Feb. 18 at South Cobb High School for their annual Metro Atlanta Founders’ Day Service Project. Special

In honor of the sorority’s 115th Founders’ Day, close to 300 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated assembled on Feb. 18 at South Cobb High School for their annual Metro Atlanta Founders’ Day Service Project.

The annual event was hosted by the 17 metro Atlanta graduate and 10 undergraduate chapters. This year’s event, themed “The Spirit of AKA: A Reflection of Sisterhood and Service,” which emphasized two of the five program initiatives: Empower our Families with an area of focus on Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Pack and Enhancing our Environment.

This collaborative event was organized by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Tau Pi Omega Chapter. The sorority’s CHIPP program provides weekend and holiday meals for children within local communities. The sorority was able to pack over 3,000 snack bags consisting of breakfast and lunch items, snacks and water. The snack bags were distributed to 17 neighboring organizations through all the Metro Atlanta Chapters in their respective service areas.

"Providing weekend snack bags to children who might not otherwise get a weekend meal is a program we embrace to address childhood hunger while promoting positive youth development and mental well-being," said Tommye Campbell, the 2023 Metro Atlanta Founders’ Day Chairman. "We are elated to “Strengthen our Sisterhood” as we serve the community.”

Additionally, the sorority recycled all packaging from the donated items.

The celebration for the sorority continued through Feb. 25, where over 2,400 members convened at the Cobb Galleria Centre to celebrate their 115 years of service.

