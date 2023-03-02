Longhorns Tashard Choice 'Turned Down' LA Rams RB Coach Job

The Longhorns will be retaining one of their top assistants in 2023

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff is full of up-and-coming talent in the industry, which has been highly pursued this offseason.

One of the top names on that staff is running backs coach, Tashard Choice, who helped coach top NFL Draft prospect Bijan Robinson to one of the best seasons in school history.

And according to a report from Horns247, Choice is now set to return in 2023, after turning down an offer from the Los Angeles Rams to take over for Ra'Shaad Samples at running backs coach.

The report also states that Choice will receive a pay raise after turning down the Rams.

Under Choice, the Longhorns rushing attack was one of the most dangerous in college football, averaging over 188 yards per game and rushing for 29 touchdowns.

Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, rushed 248 times for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, while his backup, Roschon Johnson, rushed 93 times for 554 yards and five more scores.

Johnson is also expected to be drafted last this spring.

More than that, however, Choice is also a top-tier recruiter, helping to recruit the likes of five-star and No. 1 overall running back Cedric Baxter to Texas as part of the 2023 class in his first year with the program.

He also has the Longhorns sitting in the driver's seat for the 2024 class's No. 1 overall running back, five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) prospect, Jerrick Gibson.

During his time at Georgia Tech before heading to Austin, Choice landed three four-star running backs for the Yellow Jackets, including Jahmyr Gibbs, who is the No. 2 running back prospect in the NFL Draft behind Robinson.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

