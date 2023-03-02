Open in App
Austin, TX
See more from this location?
LonghornsCountry

Longhorns Tashard Choice 'Turned Down' LA Rams RB Coach Job

By Matt Galatzan,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHcJC_0l5MRMZf00

The Longhorns will be retaining one of their top assistants in 2023

The Texas Longhorns coaching staff is full of up-and-coming talent in the industry, which has been highly pursued this offseason.

One of the top names on that staff is running backs coach, Tashard Choice, who helped coach top NFL Draft prospect Bijan Robinson to one of the best seasons in school history.

And according to a report from Horns247, Choice is now set to return in 2023, after turning down an offer from the Los Angeles Rams to take over for Ra'Shaad Samples at running backs coach.

The report also states that Choice will receive a pay raise after turning down the Rams.

Under Choice, the Longhorns rushing attack was one of the most dangerous in college football, averaging over 188 yards per game and rushing for 29 touchdowns.

Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back taken in the 2023 NFL Draft, rushed 248 times for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns, while his backup, Roschon Johnson, rushed 93 times for 554 yards and five more scores.

Johnson is also expected to be drafted last this spring.

More than that, however, Choice is also a top-tier recruiter, helping to recruit the likes of five-star and No. 1 overall running back Cedric Baxter to Texas as part of the 2023 class in his first year with the program.

He also has the Longhorns sitting in the driver's seat for the 2024 class's No. 1 overall running back, five-star IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) prospect, Jerrick Gibson.

During his time at Georgia Tech before heading to Austin, Choice landed three four-star running backs for the Yellow Jackets, including Jahmyr Gibbs, who is the No. 2 running back prospect in the NFL Draft behind Robinson.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Austin, TX newsLocal Austin, TX
Texas Spring Football Injuries: Steve Sarkisian Gives Update On Key Players
Austin, TX1 hour ago
Longhorns S Jalen Catalon Already Emerging As A 'Natural Leader'
Austin, TX17 hours ago
Complete List of Longhorns New 2023 Jersey Number Assignments
Austin, TX19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WATCH: Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson Shows Out At NFL Combine
Austin, TX1 day ago
Look: Texas QB Arch Manning Participates in First Longhorns Practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Runs 40-Yard Dash at NFL Combine
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns WR Xavier Worthy Played Half of 2022 With Major Injury
Austin, TX1 day ago
Fired Longhorns Coach Chris Beard Meeting with Ole Miss - Report
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson Reveals Team He Sees as NFL Draft Fit
Austin, TX2 days ago
Longhorns Bijan Robinson H-Town Bound? Texans Could Be NFL Draft Fit
Houston, TX2 days ago
Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 as Big 12 Tournament Begins
Austin, TX21 hours ago
Longhorns' Sir'Jabari Rice Wins Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year - Full Conference Awards List
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns Walked Off 5-4, Drop Series to Titans: Live Game Log
Austin, TX1 day ago
Longhorns Ride Pitching to 4-2 Win Over Titans: Live Game Log
Austin, TX2 days ago
No. 9 Longhorns vs. No. 3 Kansas: Preview, Betting Odds & How to Watch
Austin, TX2 days ago
No. 9 Longhorns Blow Past No. 3 Kansas in Regular-Season Finale
Austin, TX2 days ago
No. 9 Longhorns Cruise Past No. 3 Jayhawks 75-59: Live Game Log
Austin, TX2 days ago
Salado, Texas Couple Struck By Lightning On Interstate 35 Heading To Austin
Salado, TX4 days ago
1-in-a-million chance: Salado couple's car struck by lightning
Salado, TX4 days ago
Camila Alves McConaughey on Austin flight that 'dropped almost 4,000 feet'; 7 people reportedly hurt
Austin, TX4 days ago
Austin Black female-owned jewelry line to appear at the Oscars
Austin, TX1 day ago
1 dead after driver hit pedestrian in South Austin
Austin, TX1 day ago
Austin weather: Severe weather possible Thursday
Austin, TX5 days ago
Austin interim city manager makes ‘key leadership changes’
Austin, TX5 days ago
EMS: Pedestrian killed after collision with vehicle
Austin, TX1 day ago
ABJ: Costco reveals possible opening timeframe for first Georgetown store
Georgetown, TX1 day ago
Popular Temple, Texas Girl Is Missing, Police Need Your Help
Temple, TX6 days ago
Open Letter: Killeen’s Tornado’s Sirens Go Off In The City
Killeen, TX4 days ago
Austin bar manager concerned after camera shows person graffitiing ‘I was raped, I am OK’
Austin, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy