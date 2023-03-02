Open in App
Sheldon, WI
Rice Lake Chronotype

UPDATE: Search area expanded for missing endangered person

5 days ago

Rusk County issued a missing endangered person alert on Tuesday for a Sheldon man whose vehicle was seen in Barron at the beginning of last week. Today authorities updated the report with an additional sighting.

According to the alert, Jason Johnson, 37, was reported missing by a family member and was last seen at his residence in Sheldon on Feb. 19. He has not shown up to work or contacted family or friends since. It is not normal for him to miss work and not have contact with family. He is driving a white 2014 Chevrolet Sonic with Wisconsin license plate 329-ZCZ. His vehicle was spotted in Barron between Feb. 20-23, and it was confirmed he stayed in Millston from Feb. 24-26.

Rusk County added Thursday that he had also been sighted in the La Crosse area from Feb. 25-27.

Johnson, who is white, is 6-feet tall and weighs 243 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green camouflage hooded sweatshirt, dark blue quarter zip sweater, dark color winter jacket and blue jeans.

There is concern for his safety and well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200 or email sg152@ruskcountywi.us.

