Indiantown, FL
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

iPhone signal alerts rescuers to man trapped in submerged vehicle

By Celeste Houmard,

4 days ago

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) – A sheriff’s office in Florida says an automated distress signal from a man’s iPhone helped rescuers find him after his vehicle crashed and was submerged upside down in a canal.

It happened Wednesday near Indiantown , according to Storyful.

Martin County Sheriff’s Office bodycam footage shows deputies prying a door open and helping get the man safely get out of the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, the impact of the crash prompted the man’s phone to send an SOS alert to dispatchers with coordinates.

“It’s technology you may not even realize you have, but this dramatic rescue should remind you of its importance,” the sheriff’s office said.

