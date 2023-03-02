Grant provides funding for VR device aimed at helping future educators

MOUNT OLIVE — University of Mount Olive Assistant Professor of Education Dr. Kelly Alves has received a $500 mini-grant from the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children. With the money obtained through this grant, Dr. Alves has purchased an Oculus Virtual Reality device. This device will be used to run autism simulations in Dr. Alves’s Introduction to Exceptional Children course.

“The Virtual Reality based system will provide simulated experiences to help future educators build empathy for exceptional needs students,” Alves said.

Alves was recently elected as the Vice President of the North Carolina Council for Exceptional Children. She will be sworn into this office at the NC CEC Conference in February.

Macy Parkhurst is a student intern at the University of Mount Olive. The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University is sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.