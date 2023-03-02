Union football alum Skjold returns to team as offensive coordinator

Greg Skjold, seen here coaching for Columbia University, was named offensive coordinator for the Union College football team on Thursday. Skjold played for the Dutchmen from 2009-12. (Columbia Athletics photo)

SCHENECTADY — Greg Skjold is returning to Union College football.

Skjold, a 2013 Union graduate, was named offensive coordinator by new head coach Jon Poppe on Thursday.

“I would like to thank [athletic director] Jim McLaughlin, Jon Poppe and the rest of the coaching staff for giving me a chance to return home to Union,” Skjold said in a press release. “I have experienced the tradition and high standards of this program as a player, and I am very excited to be part of Union Football once again and to lead these young men both on and off the field. I’m looking forward to getting out on the field with the players in the spring and beginning to prepare for the fall.”

Skjold played on the offensive line for the Dutchmen from 2009-12, starting three years at multiple positions. Union posted a 19-7 record in Liberty League play and earned a share of two conference titles during that time. Skjold was also a member of Union’s 2009 ECAC North Atlantic Bowl win and three Dutchman Shoes titles. As a senior, he earned D3football.com All-East Region third-team and All-Liberty League first-team honors.

Skjold started his coaching career as the football operations intern at Union. He spent the last six years as tight ends and offensive quality control coach at Columbia University under former Union head coach Al Bagnoli. Skjold also coaxed at Trinity and WPI.

“I could not be more excited to welcome Greg back to Union College,” Poppe said in the press release. “His ability to teach the finer points of the game will go a long way with our student-athletes and his passion for Union College is unrivaled. Those two things really stood out during his interview process.”

