Open in App
Saratoga Springs, NY
See more from this location?
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

‘Dare to Imagine’: Local Author Frank Gratton Hopes to Inspire Kids to Use Their Imagination With Sci-Fi Series

By Dylan McGlynnEducation,

4 days ago
CLIFTON PARK — Frank Gratton has always let his imagination run wild. Now, through his books, he hopes to inspire kids to do the same....
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saratoga Springs, NY newsLocal Saratoga Springs, NY
More Madness From The Saratoga Springs Democratic Committee
Saratoga Springs, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy