‘Dare to Imagine’: Local Author Frank Gratton Hopes to Inspire Kids to Use Their Imagination With Sci-Fi Series By Dylan McGlynnEducation, 4 days ago

CLIFTON PARK — Frank Gratton has always let his imagination run wild. Now, through his books, he hopes to inspire kids to do the same. ...