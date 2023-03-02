Wisconsin egg numbers down 16% from a year ago

Wisconsin egg production during January was 151 million eggs, up 2% from last month but down 16% from last year, according to the latest Chickens and Eggs report from the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

The average number of all layers on hand during January was 5.80 million, up 1% from last month but down 18% from the same month last year. Eggs per 100 layers for January were 2,596, up 1% from last month and up 2% from last January.

NATIONAL NUMBERSUnited States egg production totaled 9.06 billion during January, down 6% from last year.

Production included 7.76 billion table eggs, and 1.30 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.19 billion were broiler-type and 102 million were egg-type. The total number of layers during January 2023 averaged 375 million, down 5% from last year. January egg production per 100 layers was 2,413 eggs, down 2% from January 2022.

All layers in the United States on Feb. 1 totaled 376 million, down 4% from last year. The 376 million layers consisted of 309 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 63.2 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.80 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on Feb. 1 averaged 77.6 eggs per 100 layers, down 2% from Feb. 1, 2022.

Egg-type chicks hatched during January totaled 44.6 million, down 9% from January 2022. Eggs in incubators totaled 45.9 million on Feb. 1, down 11% from a year ago.

Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 197,000 during January, down 25% from January 2022.

Broiler-type chicks hatched during January totaled 847 million, up 1% from January 2022. Eggs in incubators totaled 718 million on Feb. 1, up slightly from a year ago.

The complete report can be found on the USDA NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov/Publications.