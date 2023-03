Patrick Boahen, left, owner of PABS African Restaurant in East Hartford, holds a chicken dish with a side of jollof rice. By Tim Leininger / Journal Inquirer

EAST HARTFORD — Though there are a wide variety of international foods throughout the region — from more widespread Italian and Mexican to the more infrequent Polish and Jamaican restaurants — there is also the even more rare African restaurant, something that Patrick Boahen hopes to rectify.

If You Go

PABS African RESTAURANT

ADDRESS: 1160 Burnside Ave., East Hartford.

HOURS: Daily 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

MENU: Jollof rice, fufu, other African cuisine.

MISCELLANEOUS: Online ordering available

CONTACT: 860-206-4295; https://pabsafricanrestaurant.us

It’s been five years since Boahen opened PABS African Restaurant on Burnside Avenue, offering some of the most original eats in the area.