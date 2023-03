artisteer

The Hillstown Grange will hold its Spring Pancake Breakfast on Saturday from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

The meal will include pancakes, sausage, coffee, tea and juice, all for only $5; children 14 and under $3.

This month’s special is warm Pistachio nut, maple-butter syrup pancakes. Plain and chocolate chip pancakes also be available.