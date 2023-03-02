Strictly Legal: Court strikes down "hateful speech" law

A New York based federal court recently issued an injunction prohibiting the state of New York from enforcing a law enacted to address online "hateful speech." The held that the law violated the First Amendment.

In the wake of the 2022 mass shooting in Buffalo, where an avowed white supremacist used the social media platform Twitch to film himself perpetrating his act, the New York legislature passed a statute called the "The Hateful Conduct Law."

The Hateful Conduct Law has two main requirements: (1) a mechanism for social media users to file complaints about instances of “hateful conduct” and (2) disclosure of the social media network’s policy for how it will respond to any such complaints.

First, the law requires a social media network to “provide and maintain a clear and easily accessible mechanism for individual users to report incidents of hateful conduct.” Second, a social media network must “have a clear and concise policy readily available and accessible on their website and application. . . ” This policy must “include[] how such social media network will respond and address the reports of incidents of hateful conduct on their platform.”

The Hateful Conduct Law defines hateful conduct as: “[T]he use of a social media network to vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group or a class of persons on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

Several plaintiffs, including a blogger and operators of social media sites, successfully sought the injunction. They argued, and the court agreed, that the Hateful Conduct Law violated the First Amendment. There were several reasons for the court's ruling.

First, in the court's view, "[t]he Hateful Conduct Law does not merely require that a social media network provide its users with a mechanism to complain about instances of “hateful conduct”. The law also requires that a social media network must make a “policy” available on its website which details how the network will respond to a complaint of hateful content. In other words, the law requires that social media networks devise and implement a written policy—i.e., speech." The court noted that by requiring the network to implement a policy in line with the statute, it was requiring the network to endorse the statute. That simply doesn't work under the First Amendment.

The court also held that the Hateful Conduct Law was impermissibly content-based.

It noted, "[t]he law requires that social media networks develop policies and procedures with respect to hate speech . . . . As discussed, the First Amendment protects individuals’ right to engage in hate speech, and the state cannot try to inhibit that right, no matter how unseemly or offensive that speech may be to the general public or the state. . . . Thus, the Hateful Conduct Law’s targeting of speech that 'vilifi[es]” or 'humili[ates'] a group or individual based on their 'race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression' . . . clearly implicates the protected speech of social media users."

The court's holding is another reminder that the First Amendment not only protects speech we like, but speech we hate as well. The Hateful Conduct Law was well intentioned, but that was not enough to satisfy the First Amendment.

Jack Greiner is a partner at Faruki PLL law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: Court strikes down "hateful speech" law