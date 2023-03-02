Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Strictly Legal: Court strikes down "hateful speech" law

By Cincinnati Enquirer,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X1b1d_0l5MIymg00

A New York based federal court recently issued an injunction prohibiting the state of New York from enforcing a law enacted to address online "hateful speech."  The held that the law violated the First Amendment.

In the wake of the 2022 mass shooting in Buffalo, where an avowed white supremacist used the social media platform Twitch to film himself perpetrating his act, the New York legislature passed a statute called the "The Hateful Conduct Law."

The Hateful Conduct Law has two main requirements: (1) a mechanism for social media users to file complaints about instances of “hateful conduct” and (2) disclosure of the social media network’s policy for how it will respond to any such complaints.

First, the law requires a social media network to “provide and maintain a clear and easily accessible mechanism for individual users to report incidents of hateful conduct.”   Second, a social media network must “have a clear and concise policy readily available and accessible on their website and application. . . ”  This policy must “include[] how such social media network will respond and address the reports of incidents of hateful conduct on their platform.”

The Hateful Conduct Law defines hateful conduct as:   “[T]he use of a social media network to vilify, humiliate, or incite violence against a group or a class of persons on the basis of race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.”

Several plaintiffs, including a blogger and operators of social media sites, successfully sought the injunction.  They argued, and the court agreed, that the Hateful Conduct Law violated the First Amendment.  There were several reasons for the court's ruling.

First, in the court's view,  "[t]he Hateful Conduct Law does not merely require that a social media network provide its users with a mechanism to complain about instances of “hateful conduct”. The law also requires that a social media network must make a “policy” available on its website which details how the network will respond to a complaint of hateful content. In other words, the law requires that social media networks devise and implement a written policy—i.e., speech."  The court noted that by requiring the network to implement a policy in line with the statute, it was requiring the network to endorse the statute.  That simply doesn't work under the First Amendment.

The court also held that the Hateful Conduct Law was impermissibly content-based.

It noted, "[t]he law requires that social media networks develop policies and procedures with respect to hate speech . . . .  As discussed, the First Amendment protects individuals’ right to engage in hate speech, and the state cannot try to inhibit that right, no matter how unseemly or offensive that speech may be to the general public or the state. . . .  Thus, the Hateful Conduct Law’s targeting of speech that 'vilifi[es]” or 'humili[ates'] a group or individual based on their 'race, color, religion, ethnicity, national origin, disability, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression'  . . .  clearly implicates the protected speech of social media users."

The court's holding is another reminder that the First Amendment not only protects speech we like, but speech we hate as well.  The Hateful Conduct Law was well intentioned, but that was not enough to satisfy the First Amendment.

Jack Greiner is a partner at Faruki PLL law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues .

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Strictly Legal: Court strikes down "hateful speech" law

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV2 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL19 hours ago
Joe Burrow's girlfriend posts photo from Justin Hilliard's Columbus wedding reception
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Down To 2 Options
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Former Obama official is killed as ‘severe turbulence’ rocks plane
Leesburg, VA11 hours ago
Seaweed, red tide on Florida beaches. Here's what travelers should know
Clearwater, FL22 hours ago
'Really, really pleased.' How FC Cincinnati managed a tie on the road at Orlando City
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Elly De La Cruz authors a poetic moment vs. Aroldis Chapman
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky high school sport scores, March 6-12
Cincinnati, OH9 hours ago
Reds' Luis Cessa looks tuned up for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago
Simon Kenton wins Eighth Region girls basketball championship
Independence, KY1 day ago
Wyoming, Woodward, Taft fall in Division II district finals. Here's how it happened.
Wyoming, OH1 day ago
Wastewater discharged into Mill Creek, Ohio River after treatment plant lost power
Cincinnati, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy