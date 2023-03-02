Milaca, Princeton send wrestlers to Xcel Center

Battling through their respective section individual meets over the past weekend, there will be no shortage of Milaca and Princeton representatives during the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA State individual tournament.

Grinded out by the Tigers, Princeton will send a trio of wrestlers in Levi Thompson at 113 pounds, Tyler Wells at 132, and Parker Adkins for 170, as the three each won their respective brackets during the 6AA individual meet held on Friday, Feb. 24 and finishing the next day at Becker High School.

Not to be out done by the Tigers, Milaca also performed well in the Section 7AA meet on Saturday, Feb. 25, with Jack Schoenborn (145), Jack Hanson (195), Colbee Zens (220), and Logan Ash (285) punching their tickets to state at Rush City High School.

Tigers’ trio

Powered by the pursuit of history, Tyler Wells kept the dream alive of going four for four in state championships, rolling through the section.

“Tyler’s going for number four,” said coach Louie Servaty, as with the fourth trip to state, Wells has a chance to become just the 28th wrestler in state history to win four or more titles. “Every time he steps on the mat, everything he does, its history in the Princeton books. Now, he’s trying to make history in the state books and get his name etched in stone as one of the better Minnesota wrestlers.”

Wells marched through the bracket, winning by two technical falls before claiming the title with a major decision over Becker’s Landen Kujawa by a 11-2 tally. The senior, St. Cloud State-committed wrestler, moved to 34-0 following the tournament. Wells has suffered just a single loss in his career, and owns a 159-1 record to this point.

Wells is seeded first in his bracket for state.

Fellow senior Parker Adkins wasn’t going to let Wells be the only senior to march to St. Paul. Adkins, having a strong season in his own right, claimed the title, eking out a pair of victories after a pin in the bracket’s quarterfinals.

Adkins grinded out a 3-1 decision in the semis, before winning by the slimmest of margins in the championship, getting past Big Lake’s Carson Gellerman, 4-3.

The state appearance is the second for Adkins, first since he was a freshman.

“It’s been a long time coming to get him back into the state tournament,” said Servaty.

Back in the tournament, the goal isn’t just to be one and done in the bracket, his coach said.

“He’s going down there to place and place high at the state tournament.”

At 33-4, Adkins will be seeded fourth.

Last, but not least for the Tigers had the freshman in Levi Thompson toss him name into the ring, dominating his way to state after a technical fall in the championship match, 16-1 over Kyler Sherk from St. Francis.

Thompson’s appearance is no mistake, as the young wrestler looks to prove he belongs among the state’s best.

“He’s our next stud, if you want to call him that. He dominated his way into section and section finals and he’s ready to go down and put his name out there,” said Servaty.

Thompson and his 28-5 record awarded him the sixth seed at state.

Other Tigers

While the three from Princeton were the only members of the team to advance to state, that didn’t mean the Tigers weren’t able to get strong performances elsewhere.

“Everybody wrestled really well and we had a bunch of place winners,” Servaty said, adding that some of the younger wrestlers gained some valuable experience in the postseason meet.

Will Schultz (195) placed fourth, while Dalton Vanderbeek (160) and Bryce Haubenschild (182) each claimed fifth in their fields.

Missing from possible state berths due to injuries had seniors Ethan Ballweber and Noah Vanderbeek, who each missed time throughout the season due lower body injuries, keeping the pair from full strength.

Servaty praised the effort the two poured in all season, while crediting what they were able to do in their time as Tigers.

“Two seniors go out on injuries but that doesn’t mean their career wasn’t good or ended on a bad note. They had great careers and big things coming up,” he said.

Milaca’s quad

Upperclassmen shined for the Wolves, as seniors Logan Ash and Jack Hanson grabbed first in their respective brackets while seniors Colbee Zens and Jack Schoenborn earned true second place, joining the other duo at state.

The four had a good day, competing up to their levels to earn the bid, said Milaca coach Clay Hoeck.

“All they had to do was live up to their seed and they certainly did that,” he said. “They each beat a couple good guys and that’s usually what it takes.”

Paced all year long by Zens and Ash, who will be returning to state after making it last season, the two again led Milaca at the heavier weights.

Ash obtained the berth with a 9-3 decision in the championship match over Clayton Danielson. The win was Ash’s 28th of the year, helping the senior to a fifth seed into the upcoming state bracket.

Zens, though suffering a loss in the championship match, matched Ash with his second berth to state, thanks to an 8-7 decision in the semifinals over the third place finisher, giving him a true second place. With the finish, Zens is seeded 12th in his bracket.

Looking to the strong wrestlers, both have the chance to bring home some hardware, said Hoeck.

“Ash is good enough to place and I think that’s a goal for him and a goal for us coaches; to get a senior to bring home a medal. Same goes for Colbee,” Hoeck said.

As for Jack Hanson, he picked a good time to win his first tournament on the season, winning 8-3 over Hibbing’s Thomas Hagen to head state for his first time.

“It’s his first tournament that he’s taken first in all year,” said Hoeck, adding that Hanson could pick up a couple wins at state if he gets hot. “He had to beat a couple guys to do it, but he’s at that level too where he can upset someone that isn’t ready for him.”

Hanson is seeded eighth in the bracket with his 26-6 tally for the season.

Lastly, joining his teammates has Schoenborn returning to state after missing a berth last season.

Schoenborn fell in a tight 3-0 decision in the championship match but a 3-0 victory over the third place finisher sealed the berth.

The senior in Schoenborn earned the 15th seed and enters into the state tournament at 29-5.

“He’s good enough to win some matches and good enough to place,” said Hoeck.

Just missing out on tagging along to the Xcel Center, host of the state meet, had Caleb Sahlstrom (160) and Jack Nord (182), who each claimed third. Lincoln Starr (113) and Austin Linder (120) both also claimed fourth.

Trek to the “X”

Now with the participants punching their tickets, the trio from Princeton and quad from Milaca will head to St. Paul to battle in the Minnesota State High School League’s Class AA individual state tournament, at the Xcel Center.

The action is set to take off on Friday, March 3, with the first round of individuals beginning at 9 a.m.