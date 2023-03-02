Video shows storm chaser riding "bed-sled" through snowy downtown Minneapolis

Finding Minnesota: Ice bowling in Long Prairie 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota storm chaser went on a wild ride through downtown Minneapolis late last month.

Last Friday, Tanner Charles tweeted a vide o showing a truck pulling the content creator in a bed-sled combination through the snowy downtown streets.

"Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible," Charles said on Twitter.

The video shows Charles with a selfie stick on the sled going by landmarks like the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to the bed, Charles included two night tables and a lamp to complete the sled.