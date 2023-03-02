Open in App
Minneapolis, MN
See more from this location?
CBS Minnesota

Video shows storm chaser riding "bed-sled" through snowy downtown Minneapolis

By WCCO Staff,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NvXFd_0l5MIQy600

Finding Minnesota: Ice bowling in Long Prairie 03:20

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota storm chaser went on a wild ride through downtown Minneapolis late last month.

Last Friday, Tanner Charles tweeted a vide o showing a truck pulling the content creator in a bed-sled combination through the snowy downtown streets.

"Please don't try this at home haha - we planned things as safe as possible," Charles said on Twitter.

The video shows Charles with a selfie stick on the sled going by landmarks like the Guthrie Theater and U.S. Bank Stadium.

In addition to the bed, Charles included two night tables and a lamp to complete the sled.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
Neighbors band together to help drain nature-made lake in Minneapolis alley
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
How I-35W obliterated the Black cultural corridor of south Minneapolis
Minneapolis, MN10 hours ago
Crashes across Minnesota after heavy, slushy snow falls overnight
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Some Minnehaha Falls visitors ignoring 'closed' sign, sliding down perilous stairs
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
The last video store in Minnesota prepares to close their doors in May
Robbinsdale, MN13 hours ago
Minnesota weather: Snow totals for Sunday-Monday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Minnesota’s Biggest & Possibly Best Flea Market Returning Soon
South Haven, MN22 hours ago
Nine people rescued after being stranded on a sheet of ice on Lake Pepin
Bay City, WI15 hours ago
This Bakery Serves The Best Doughnuts In Minnesota
Minneapolis, MN20 hours ago
MSP Airport once again named best airport in North America
Bloomington, MN20 hours ago
2 Minnesota Juveniles Lucky To Be Alive After They Drove Off A Bridge [VIDEO]
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Eagan man builds giant backyard snow fort
Eagan, MN2 days ago
Anglers drop a line one last time before ice house removal deadline
White Bear Lake, MN1 day ago
Marvel Williams sentenced to 24 years for crash that killed Autumn Merrick near Target Field
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
Three people found shot to death in Minnesota township
Minneapolis, MN21 hours ago
Downtown Minneapolis restaurant Zelo opens for first time in 3 years
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Woman injured after van strikes snowmobile in northeastern Minnesota
Duluth, MN2 days ago
1 dead after shooting in Plymouth
Plymouth, MN1 day ago
NEXT Weather: Wintry mix with blustery conditions moving in later Sunday
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Outpouring of support for Osseo theater after ‘Misery’ sound misery
Osseo, MN4 days ago
This Huge Flea Market in Minnesota is a Must-Visit
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
NO! Minnesota’s Most Popular Coffee Chain Closing More Locations!
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Armed patron sends Mystic Lake Casino into brief lockdown
Prior Lake, MN3 days ago
The Jewish holiday of Purim: A celebration of fun
Hopkins, MN10 hours ago
This is a Joke, Right? Minnesota’s Ranking on this Survey
Minneapolis, MN5 days ago
Neighbors describe chaotic moments during Stillwater shooting
Stillwater, MN1 day ago
Young man fatally shot at Plymouth vacation rental home
Plymouth, MN1 day ago
2 found dead in North Branch fire
North Branch, MN19 hours ago
Man pleads guilty in murder of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith
Minneapolis, MN19 hours ago
7 Out of 11 Vehicles Just Stolen in Minnesota Had One Fatal Thing In Common
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy