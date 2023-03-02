Open in App
Brownsville, TX
ValleyCentral

Historic ‘El Jardin’ hotel in Brownsville to undergo $17M renovation

By Steven Masso,

4 days ago

BROWNSVILLE, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The historic El Jardin Hotel in downtown Brownsville will undergo a $17 million renovation, state records indicate.

The project, titled Hotel El Jardin Renovation, was filed in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The privately-funded renovation will feature “historic restoration of exterior and common areas,” as well as renovation of interior residential units, the project states.

Fencing with traffic drums now surround the building, with road work signs on the corners of the E. Charles and E. Levee Streets.

El Jardin in downtown Brownsville (Photo: Steven Masso / ValleyCentral)
According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the hotel was built in the late 1920s and officially opened in 1927. Shortly after, it was regarded as the social hub of the city.

The hotel closed in the mid 1980s, and a study by the Texas Historical Commission’s Town Square Initiative Team estimated a development cost for the hotel would exceed $15 million.

The renovation project is now scheduled to begin April 3, with an expected completion date of Dec. 31, 2024, the project page details.

