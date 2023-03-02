Open in App
Washington State
The US Sun

‘Worst run’ NFL team revealed after being given five F grades by players as fans label results ‘unacceptable’

By Sunni Upal,

6 days ago

A SHOCKING poll among NFL players revealed the team with the worst facilities in the league.

The Arizona Cardinals were almost bottom in every category of the poll.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AScpv_0l5MGZ7t00
The Arizona Cardinals were given a shocking report by players in an NFLPA poll Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vJ3TJ_0l5MGZ7t00
Arizona's State Farm Stadium just hosted Super Bowl LVII Credit: Getty

They scored an F in five of seven categories in a poll of 1,300 players.

The NFLPA members were asked to fill in a report card on each organization in the league.

The categories were treatment of families, nutrition, weight room, strength staff, training room, training staff, and locker room.

Players filled in a 60-question survey overall with team travel being the eighth topic they were asked about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N63Y1_0l5MGZ7t00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hk8Wh_0l5MGZ7t00

Arizona only avoided an F grade in strength staff (A-) and training staff (B+).

Nutrition, weight room, and training room were given an F-, while treatment of families and locker room got an F.

The results made shocking reading for the Arizona Cardinals - who just hosted the Super Bowl.

One fan labeled the results: "Unacceptable."

And another said: "What a joke. This is endemic of much bigger problems with this organization."

At the other end of the scale, the Minnesota Vikings were rated an A in every category.

While the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys received six A grades out of seven.

The Vikings and Dolphins were joined by the Las Vegas Raiders as the top three teams overall.

While the Cardinals had the Washington Commanders and Los Angeles Chargers for company at the bottom of the scale.

