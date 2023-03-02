They had their daily routine down pat. Until this came along

“Are you seriously considering this?” my friend asked. “Have you thought about how your life is going to change?”

After decades of friendship, I recognized the undercurrent of concern in her voice, the kind of concern that believes I’m about to forgo my usual prudence to jump off the ledge. Though I leap rarely, I do it with great panache, if I say so myself.

“Of course I’ve thought it through,” I assured her. “It’s not like this is our first time.”

The next day The Hubby and I adopted a rescue puppy.

Our new dog’s name is Patch. And yes, our lives have been upended dramatically — but in a good way. Friends aren’t sure how to react, alternating between shock and delight.

“How will you keep up?” one asked. She pointed out we will be walking the dog well into our 80s.

“Whaaaat? How did this happen?!?!” texted a third, when I sent out a photo. “Woo hoo.”

We know little about the new member of our family. She had a rough start as one of six abandoned puppies. She’s about 4 months old, a mutt of dubious genealogy. (And, no, we won’t be testing her DNA to satisfy our curiosity.) She devours her food and doesn’t like to be alone. Sweet-natured and very timid, we’ve heard her bark only once, but she wags her tail with the exuberance of a Gloria Estefan-inspired conga line.

The Hubby likes to say Patch found us, not the other way around. Our neighbor’s high school age daughter, who volunteers with a dog rescue group, had agreed to foster Patch until an adoption came through. They would’ve kept her but already had a dog, and a high-strung, high-maintenance one at that.

Less than a week into that arrangement, Patch sashayed over to our yard. The Hubby was working in the garage with the door up and … well, you can guess the rest: Love at first sight.

I like to say that the initial meeting between Man and Dog was fate, with a capital F. Since the death of our last dog almost four years ago, I had pleaded for another pet, but The Hubby was adamant in his repeated refusals. He insisted we were finally at a stage in life where our caregiving responsibilities had dwindled to include only each other. What’s more, we frequently traveled to see grandkids. Why complicate our lives?

Readers, we have most certainly complicated our lives. Before Patch, The Hubby did his woodworking and I did my writing, meeting for dinner usually after he demanded I leave “my cave” and socialize. Sometimes we interrupted those daylight hours to consult each other about an appointment or a household task, but we didn’t make this a habit. It was a good schedule, notable mostly because of its comforting routine.

Life with Patch is anything but uneventful. Our days are now marked not by deadlines and Google calendar reminders, but the timer on the phone prompting us to lead our puppy out into the yard.

“Good girl!” we squeal when she pees or poops. We offer a treat, and she offers her head for a back-of-the-ear scratch.

Housebreaking a dog requires patience and persistence. Ditto teaching her the etiquette of walking on a leash. But I’m no stranger to either task. As I write this, Patch sleeps, belly up and legs outstretched, in her crate, having spent the early morning hours fighting with one of her toys and exploring our backyard.

Sure, our lives have changed. We’ve had to postpone binge-watching our favorite Netflix shows because of Patch duties, and we know that our cross-state trips to visit the grands will involve another passenger. Vet bills have been added to the budget, too.

I don’t regret our decision, however. Sometimes prudence is overrated. Sometimes spontaneity brings you unexpected joy. And sometimes it’s best to follow your heart and welcome the wagging tail at your door.

Ana Veciana

